Who was Rabinder Singh? Former Army and RAW officer who sold Indian secrets to USA, inspired Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya

Headlines

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack, team says ‘...we are not able to connect’

Why Anand Mahindra sports the number 55 on his jersey? Know reason ahead of ICC World Cup

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023: When, where to watch, livestream for free; check all details here

GATE 2024 registration deadline extended again: New dates, how to apply, official website and more here

‘Nervous, scared’: Indian students stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack; embassy extends helping hand

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack, team says ‘...we are not able to connect’

Why Anand Mahindra sports the number 55 on his jersey? Know reason ahead of ICC World Cup

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023: When, where to watch, livestream for free; check all details here

8 must-watch OTT movies and series streaming this week

5 drinks to start your day with for weight loss

Weight loss tips: Low-calories dinner options

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Israel-Palestine War: Nearly 300 killed, thousands injured; know why did Hamas launch an attack on Israel

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack, team says ‘...we are not able to connect’

Karan Patel slams film fraternity's mindset towards TV stars, says if groupism won't exist 'aadhe actors ki...'

Shehnaaz Gill reveals what kind of roles she can't portray in films, says 'I would like filmmakers to...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Who was Rabinder Singh? Former Army and RAW officer who sold Indian secrets to USA, inspired Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya

Ali Fazal's character in Khufiya is based on the former RAW officer Rabinder Singh, who was a mole in RAW and defected to the United States in 2004.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 08:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The recent Netflix release Khufiya, an espionage thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal, has been receiving tremendous reviews from critics and audiences. Khufiya explores the themes of love, loyalty, betrayal, and revenge in the world of spies.

Fazal plays Ravi Mohan, an intelliene officer working in RAW (Research & Analysis Wing) who is suspected of being a mole woking on the payroll of an enemy state. To know the truth, Tabu's Krishna Mehra, one of the finest agents in RAW, launches a surveillance operation on him and his family including wife Charu, played by Wamiqa Gabbi. Is Ravi Mohan actually selling Indian espionage secrets or is he innocent and being framed by someone else? To find these answers, you can watch the film on Netflix.

The latest Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is based on Amar Bhushan's 2012 novel Escape To Nowhere. Khufiya follows the same story written in the book until the mid-point and then, Vishal has written a completely new second half for his film. Escape To Nowhere is "loosely inspired by a true incident that took place in 2004 when a senior intelligence officer suspected of being a spy for decades vanished", as per its summary.

This senior intelligence officer, in real life, was Rabinder Singh. Singh served in the Indian army untill he became Major and then, joind India's foreign intelligence agency. As a joint secretary in RAW, he was found photocopying sensitive documents, as Fazal's character Ravi Mohan is shown in Khufiya, and passing on the same to CIA, America's foreign intelligence agency. In 2004, Singh defected to the United States via Nepal.

It was reported that he had applied for an asylum there, under the name of Surenderjeet Singh but his multiple appeals were rejected. Singh started living in the States as a refugee when CIA stopped paying him money and finally in 2016, news came in tht he had died in a road accident in Maryland in 2016.

READ | Mumbai Diaries season 2 review: Nikkhil Advani's show is brilliant humane drama that triumphs like the spirit of Mumbai

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Man tries to sell sofa for Rs 76,000, but there's a problem, can you spot it?

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack, team says ‘...we are not able to connect’

Hema Malini recalls 'embarrassing moment' with Dev Anand when she had to sit on his lap for song: 'I said I can't...'

DNA Explainer: What is Iron Dome missile defence system that helps Israel counter rocket attack from Palestine?

Sikkim flash floods: Death toll rises to 22; 103 missing

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE