Viral! Shraddha Kapoor drops adorable video with father Shakti Kapoor, fans are all hearts

Shraddha Kapoor has won millions of hearts with her innocence and smartness. Qualities including her down-to-earn nature, make her different from other Bollywood actresses. And that is why she is being loved by her fans and other Bollywood stars.

Shraddha often shares pics and videos with her family on Instagram. On Friday, the actress dropped a candid video with her father Shakti Kapoor, and her dog. She can be seen wearing no makeup in the clip. Meanwhile, her father, who was wearing shorts while sitting on a couch, can be seen saluting at the camera.

The video has been doing rounds on social media. One of the users wrote, “So very much loveeee to you.” The second one commented, “Keep posting like this.” The third one mentioned, “This made my whole day love.” The fourth one wrote, “SHRADDHIE IN SPECS HITS DIFFERENT!!.”

Watch video:

Earlier, Shraddha had posted an adorable pic of her parents on their wedding anniversary. Take a look:

According to lehren.com, while talking about both his children, Shakti had said, “Shraddha is a big star, Siddhant is on the way to making it big. I am very proud of my children. People praise my daughter and I feel so happy. She has been working in these Covid-19 times and even Siddhanth is keeping so busy. I feel blessed to have had this career and this personal life”.

Shakti wanted to see his daughter shine and do well in her life. As per the reports of the Hindustan Times, Shakti had stated, “Many people ask me if I stopped Shraddha from becoming an actress, but that is not true. I want her to shine and do well – she is such a hard-working and talented girl. I call her my 'golden girl'. She has made it on her own in Bollywood.”