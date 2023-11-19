Headlines

Viral picture: Anushka Sharma consoles heartbroken Virat Kohli with warm hug after India’s loss in World Cup 2023 final

Anushka Sharma gives a warm hug to Virat Kohli and consoles him after Australia defeats India in the World Cup 2023 final.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 12:07 AM IST

Today was a heartbreaking moment for Indians after Australia beat India in the World Cup 2023 final despite Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s beautiful half-centuries and Rohit Sharma’s aggressive start. The defeat left not only the audience but also the men in blue in tears. 

In a viral photo, Anushka Sharma can be seen consoling heartbroken Virat Kohli and giving him a warm hug after the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final. The actress was also seen heartbroken after Team India’s defeat, however, turned out to be her husband’s support system after the match. 

Netizens showered love on the couple and Anushka Sharma’s gesture. One of the comments read, “This is love.” Another wrote, “They both needed this.” Another comment read, “magical hug.” Another user tweeted, “the way Anushka supports him.” Another wrote, “We will come back stronger.” Another wrote, “They proved hum saath saath hai.” 

A number of celebrities also expressed their unwavering support for the Indian team after Australia defeated them in the World Cup finals. From Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, and Ayushmann Khurrana to Shah Rukh Khan. Everyone expressed their grief on India’s loss but also praised the team for their performance in the tournament. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the movie Chakda ‘Xpress. The movie is a biographical sports drama based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Clean Slate Film, the film also stars Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur in lead roles.

