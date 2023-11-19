Viral video: Athiya Shetty, Anushka Sharma give standing ovation as KL Rahul hits half-century, watch

Athiya Shetty and Anushka Sharma gave a standing ovation to KL Rahul after he hit a half-century during the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final.

Shah Rukh Khan was also seen arriving at the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad with his wife Gauri Khan. The actor was seen wearing a white t-shirt and a blue shirt with matching jeans. He completed his look with a pair of glasses.