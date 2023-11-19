Headlines

Delhi: No Chhath Puja holiday tomorrow, schools to remain open

Watch: Rohit Sharma burst into tears after losing World Cup final against Australia

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 final: How many times have Australia won the ODI World Cup?

Dear Gen Z, welcome to our shared World Cup final trauma courtesy Australia: Sincerely, a millennial with PTSD from 2003

Anushka Sharma looks inconsolable, Athiya Shetty sulks in viral image as India loses to Australia in World Cup final

Anushka Sharma looks inconsolable, Athiya Shetty sulks in viral image as India loses to Australia in World Cup final

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty's reaction to India losing to Australia in the World Cup 2023 final goes viral on social media.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 09:53 PM IST

After a dominant run in the World Cup 2023 tournament, India lost to Australia in the finals leaving fans heartbroken. Not only the fans, the celebrities attending the match in Ahmedabad were also seen sulking after the big loss. Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty, who were also there to cheer their husbands and Team India, were seen as disheartened with India losing the finals. Their reaction is now going viral on social media. 

Anushka Sharma was seen looking inconsolable and ‘almost ready to cry’, and Athiya Shetty was seen sulking after Team India failed to defend their target of 240 runs against Australia. Despite getting a  good start, and early wickets in powerplay, India lost the match by 6 wickets. 

Netizens shared videos of Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty sulking to India’s loss. One of the comments read, “What a tragedy. Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty must be devastated beyond words. Life’s just so unfair, isn’t it.” Another wrote, “Anushka Sharma feeling so sad, bad luck Team India.” Another wrote, “Anushka Sharma ready to cry.” Another wrote, “Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty, the whole country feels the way you do.” 

Other than Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty, a number of Bollywood celebs including Asha Bhosle, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others were also seen at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the movie Chakda Xpress in which she will be essaying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress will be making her comeback on the big screen with the movie.

