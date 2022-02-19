VIRAL! 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star Alia Bhatt drops sensational photos as she bids goodbye to Berlin

After a successful world premiere of her movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, actor Alia Bhatt is all set to head home.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the actor shared breathtaking pictures from her last day, dressed in a short white dress, paired with a matching white blazer. She kept her makeup soft and neutral and tied her hair back in a half-bun. For shoes, she picked a gorgeous pair of white-pearls heels. "Bye bye Berlin," she penned the caption.

"Stunning," Anushka Sharma wrote. "Gorgeous," Huma Qureshi added. Janhvi Kapoor chimed in, writing, "Excuse me please!!!!!"

Earlier, Alia had also shared pictures from the red carpet, looking flawless in a white saree with red lips, posing in Gangubai style.

For Day 2 of the festival, Alia shared pictures looking drop-dead gorgeous, dressed in a white power suit, teamed with a flowy matching lower. She tied her hair back and kept her make-up natural. The highlight of her classy look is the gorgeous pair of ivory-and-gold earrings.

Actors Neetu Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh dropped fire emoticons in the comment section.

For Day 1 of Berlinale, Alia had opted for a pristine white look, in line with her appearances so far for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' promotions in India. Alia opted for a breathtaking off-the-shoulder Dolce and Gabbana jacquard gown featuring artistic and intricate cut-outs done all over the dress. A fitted waistband with a layered neck teamed with a flared skirt completed Alia's stunning look.

Additionally, Alia also teamed her attire with a white coat and accessorised her look with flowers in her hair.

Check out the pictures below:



'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. The film, which also stars Ajay Devgn, is scheduled to release in theatres on February 25.