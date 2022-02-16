Alia Bhatt continues to stun in white, opts for off-shoulder gown for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' premiere at Berlinale

Actor Alia Bhatt is currently in Berlin, attending the world premiere of her upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the Berlinale Special Galas.

In the wee hours of Wednesday (local time), Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to drop some mesmerising photos of herself, giving fans a glimpse of her stunning red carpet look for the festival.

Styled by Ami Patel, Alia opted for a pristine white look, in line with her appearances so far for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' promotions in India. Alia opted for a breathtaking off-the-shoulder Dolce and Gabbana jacquard gown featuring artistic and intricate cut-outs done all over the dress. A fitted waistband with a layered neck teamed with a flared skirt completed Alia's stunning look.

Additionally, Alia also teamed her attire with a white coat and accessoried her look with flowers in her hair.

Check out the pictures below:



On Monday, the paparazzi clicked Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt at the Mumbai airport late night. Alia gave major airport look goals as she opted for an all-white attire. She wore a white turtle neck with matching trousers. Later, Alia also dropped a sneak peek of her work trip on her Instagram Story. Sharing a picture of her sister Shaheen, Alia captioned it as," Berlinale 2022."

READ: 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star Alia Bhatt is all praise for Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan

Meanwhile, Alia has been treating fans to drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself while promoting her upcoming magnum opus 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and it seems like Alia has opted for 'white themed outfits' for the promotions of her upcoming film, as the actor is serving one saree look after another on her Instagram handle.

Check out some photos below:

For the unversed, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

The film revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

Apart from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Alia's future projects include 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Darlings', 'RRR' and 'Brahmastra'.