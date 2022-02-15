'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star Alia Bhatt is all praise for Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood newbies Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan who are only a few films old have often spoken about the actresses who have inspired them, especially mentioning Alia Bhatt on different occasions.

While reciprocating to their love and admiration, Alia recently praised Ananya and Sara in a recent interview saying, "That's very sweet and I feel very flattered. I love them. They both are fab. They are so interesting, unique, so different."

"I have seen Gehraiyaan and I think she (Ananya) is fabulous in it. Sara, too, in her last film 'Atrangi Re', she was superb," Alia said.

Ananya Panday walked away with rave reviews for her dignified portrayal of Tia in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' as she managed to hold her own despite an immensely talented ensemble of seasoned actors. Ananya's growth as an actress with every passing film was evident with 'Gehraiyaan' and she was praised for bringing innocence, vulnerability and maturity to her character, a commendable feat for a young star who is only four films old in the industry.

Similarly, Sara too proved her mettle as an actor and won rave reviews for her honest portrayal in her last release, Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' alongside acting stalwarts like Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is being touted as her career-best performance as the actress ran the film on her own shoulders with beautifully portrayed layers as Rinku.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.