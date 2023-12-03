Vijay Varma reveals he was once removed from film after filmmaker's astrologer didn't like him

Vijay Varma shared that he had been chosen for a project and was later requested to provide some photos. However, upon sending the pictures, he was unexpectedly dropped from the project, citing the astrologer's lack of belief or approval.

Vijay Varma, who has been winning hearts with his performances, has established himself as a prominent figure in Bollywood. In a recent interview, he opened up about his past experiences and revealed he was once rejected from a film after an astrologer disapproved of his pictures.

In a recent conversation, Vijay shared that he had been chosen for a project and was later requested to provide some photos. However, upon sending the pictures, he was unexpectedly dropped from the project, citing the astrologer's lack of belief or approval.

While speaking to News 18, he said, "I once learned that I was selected for a part and was then asked to send some pictures. I won’t name who asked me. After that, I was dropped from the film and I believe the reason was that a jyotish (astrologer) did not like my pictures. He did not approve of the prospect of casting me. The astrologer did not believe in me,"

Vijay Varma credits Naseeruddin Shah for being a guiding light during his challenging times, which helped him persist and stay resilient in the face of struggles. He added, "This is something that I could not get to. I never lost sight or hope. I think that Naseer (Naseeruddin Shah) Sahab told us when we were students, he said, ‘If you want to become an actor but you also have a Plan B, then just take that Plan B because if you want to be an actor, you have to go through a lot of tough times. It may not be easy for you.’ So, I was prepared to have just this one path and wait till my time comes."

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been dating for a while now and the couple’s PDAs often go viral on social media. Recently there were reports that the couple is soon going to tie the knot and now, The actor has finally broken the silence on his wedding plans.

In a recent conversation at Sahitya AajTak, Vijay Varma was asked about his wedding plans. The actor joked that no girl wants him to get married and said, “Koi ladki nahi chahti ki mai shaadi karu, pehli baat toh! Na to iska jawab main mataji ko de pata hun na kisi aur ko (First of all, no girl wants me to get married. I give this answer to neither my mother nor anyone else).”

When Tamannaah Bhatia opened up on marriage plans

The actress talked about her marriage plans in an interview with India Today and said, “I feel you should get married when you want to get married. Marriage is a big responsibility. It's not a party. It takes a lot of work. So, when you are ready for a responsibility like that then you do it. Not because time or sab kar rahe hain toh karlo.”