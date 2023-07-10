Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3051008
HomeBollywood

Here's how Vijay Varma reacted to his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth's song Kaavaalaa from Jailer

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were seen together sharing the screen for the first time in the recent Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 07:53 AM IST

Here's how Vijay Varma reacted to his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth's song Kaavaalaa from Jailer
Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth in Jailer song Kaavaalaa/Instagram

Jailer marks the return of the legendary actor Rajinikanth's return to the big screen after two years. The action-comedy, directed by Nelson, has a pan-India star cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, and Mohanlal in a supporting role. The film's first single called Kaavaalaa featuring Tamannaah and Rajinikanth was released recently and stormed the music charts across streaming platforms.

And now, Tamannaah's boyfriend and actor Vijay Varma has also expressed his excitement and appreciated the song composed by Anirudh Ravichander, written by Arunraja Kamaraj, and sung by Shilpa Rao and the music director himself. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he shared Bhatia and Rajinikanth's clip from Kaavaalaa and wrote, "This song is fireeeee. Cinema God and Goddess", along with tagging his girlfriend, the production house Sun Pictures, music composer Anirudh, and director Nelson.

Vijay

Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship rumours began in January this year after they were spotted together multiple times this year in public places, and since then, there has been round-the-clock scrutiny of their personal lives. It was only in June last month when the two accepted their relationship implicitly and talked about each other in their recent media conversations. The Baahubali actress called the Gully Boy actor her 'happy place' while confirming that they are indeed dating, and then the latter also said that he is indeed 'happy' that the rumours have been set to rest now.

cre_Trending

The two actors were seen together sharing the screen for the first time in the recent Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2, the second installment of the 2018 film of the same name. The film, featuring the love birds, was directed by Sujoy Ghosh of Kahaani, Jhankaar Beats, and Badla fame. Kajol, Angad Bedi, Amruta Subhash, Tillotama Shome, Mrunal Thakur, Kumud Mishra, and Neena Gupta starred in the other three films directed by R Balki, Amit Sharma, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Coming back to Jailer, the Rajinikanth-starrer is slated to release in cinemas on August 10, a day earlier than the three biggies will arrive in theatres. Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 will release on August 11. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which was also set to arrive on the same date, has been postponed and will now hit the theatres on December 1, clashing with two other films namely Fukrey 3 and Sam Bahadur.

READ | Kaavaalaa: Jailer's first song showcases Rajinikanth's vintage Thalaivar avatar and his sizzling chemistry with Tamannaah Bhatia

 

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'
In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Monsoon rain news live updates: 19 dead in North India, Delhi on the brink of floods
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.