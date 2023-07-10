Here's how Vijay Varma reacted to his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth's song Kaavaalaa from Jailer

Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth in Jailer song Kaavaalaa/Instagram

Jailer marks the return of the legendary actor Rajinikanth's return to the big screen after two years. The action-comedy, directed by Nelson, has a pan-India star cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, and Mohanlal in a supporting role. The film's first single called Kaavaalaa featuring Tamannaah and Rajinikanth was released recently and stormed the music charts across streaming platforms.

And now, Tamannaah's boyfriend and actor Vijay Varma has also expressed his excitement and appreciated the song composed by Anirudh Ravichander, written by Arunraja Kamaraj, and sung by Shilpa Rao and the music director himself. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he shared Bhatia and Rajinikanth's clip from Kaavaalaa and wrote, "This song is fireeeee. Cinema God and Goddess", along with tagging his girlfriend, the production house Sun Pictures, music composer Anirudh, and director Nelson.





Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship rumours began in January this year after they were spotted together multiple times this year in public places, and since then, there has been round-the-clock scrutiny of their personal lives. It was only in June last month when the two accepted their relationship implicitly and talked about each other in their recent media conversations. The Baahubali actress called the Gully Boy actor her 'happy place' while confirming that they are indeed dating, and then the latter also said that he is indeed 'happy' that the rumours have been set to rest now.

The two actors were seen together sharing the screen for the first time in the recent Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2, the second installment of the 2018 film of the same name. The film, featuring the love birds, was directed by Sujoy Ghosh of Kahaani, Jhankaar Beats, and Badla fame. Kajol, Angad Bedi, Amruta Subhash, Tillotama Shome, Mrunal Thakur, Kumud Mishra, and Neena Gupta starred in the other three films directed by R Balki, Amit Sharma, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Coming back to Jailer, the Rajinikanth-starrer is slated to release in cinemas on August 10, a day earlier than the three biggies will arrive in theatres. Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 will release on August 11. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which was also set to arrive on the same date, has been postponed and will now hit the theatres on December 1, clashing with two other films namely Fukrey 3 and Sam Bahadur.



