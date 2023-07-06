Kaavaalaa: Jailer's first song showcases Rajinikanth's vintage Thalaivar avatar, his sizzling chemistry with Tamannaah

Still from the song Kaavaalaa featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinkanth

Rajinkanth-starrer Jailer is among the most-awaited release of August, and the anticipation has increased to another level, as the makers dropped the first song video on the internet. The fans of Rajinikanth will be in a treat as the song, Kaavaalaa, showcases the lovable avatar of Rajinkanth with super hot Tamannaah Bhatia.

The lyrical video of the song was released on the official YouTube channel and social media handles of Sun TV. The setting of the song showcases Bhatia as a jungle queen dancing to music director Anirudh Ravichander's trendy beats. The video has an official description of the video, and wrote, "Watch the official lyric video of the much anticipated, high-octane first single "Kaavaalaa" from the movie "Jailer". Starring Superstar Rajinikanth, Directed by Nelson & Music by Anirudh.

Here's the song video from Jailer

As soon as the song was released, fans were impressed with Anirudh's music, Tamannaah's charming beauty, and Rajinikanth's style. Within 2 hours of its release, the song has earned more than 2 million views on YouTube. A fan wrote, "Only Can Recall Neelambari Ramya Krishnan Dialogue.. Even though Getting Older Your Style And Handsome Never Fades Away.. Long Live Rajini Sir." Another fan praised Tamannaah's dancing skills and wrote, "Wow she is dancing like nobody is watching her, tamanna is just mesmerizing." One of the netizens wrote, "What a man he is, at age 73 still his screen presence." Another netizen wrote, "One and only super star. Our thalivar. Nobody can beat his legacy, goose bumps, charismatic, grace at this age."

Jailer was earlier scheduled for an August 11 release. However, the film has been preponed to August 10, to avoid a potential clash with Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.