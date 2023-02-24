Video of Suhana Khan's latest airport look goes viral, netizens say 'beauty with class'

Photo via Viral Bhayani's Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is one celeb kid that is always loved and appreciated by the fans. Whether it is Suhana's hot Instagram photos or her simplistic airport looks, fans go gaga over the young celebrity.

Now, a video of Suhana was shared yesterday by a paparazzo where she was spotted at the Mumbai airport after her arrival. While Suhana makes bold fashion choices, she kept her look simple at the airport which surely won netizens' hearts.

For her airport look, Suhana opted for a short white cardigan and baggy jeans. She also carried a handbag along with her. As soon as the video was shared online, netizens flocked to the comments section and praised Suhana for her simplicity and the way in which she carried herself.

Watch the video here

One fan wrote, "Her simplicity and dusky skin tone is what makes her the most beautiful," while another commented, "Wow pyari lg rhi h aaj (she is looking lovely today)."

Another user also wrote, "At least she can carry her own bag."

On the work front, Suhana will soon be seen in her debut film The Archies, on Netflix. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kanpoor-Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Suhana was earlier completing a film course in New York and now she will be playing the role on Veronica in The Archies. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. Suhana is among Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's three children. She has an elder brother Aryan Khan and a younger brother Abram Khan, who is 9 years old.