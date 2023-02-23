Step inside luxurious multi-crore homes of Indian billionaires, from Mukesh Ambani to DMart's Radhakishan Damani

From Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, the second-most expensive home in the world after Buckingham Palace, to Radhakishan Damani's magnificent South Bombay property that costs Rs 1,001 crore, step inside the multi-crore mansions of Indian billionaires.
Indian billionaires have always maintained their luxurious lifestyle, primarily through their multi-crore mansions situated in the poshest cities of India.
From Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, the second-most expensive home in the world after Buckingham Palace, to Radhakishan Damani's magnificent South Bombay property that costs Rs 1,001 crore, step inside the multi-crore mansions of Indian billionaires.
1. Ratan Tata's luxurious Mumbai residence
Ratan Tata's Colaba residence is a piece of art and was designed to provide a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea. It features seven stories, a 15,000-square-foot overall footprint, and an infinity pool on the top floor. It's also one of the priciest houses in the neighbourhood and costs around Rs 150 crore.
2. Cyrus Poonawalla's Lincoln House
Adar Poonawalla's father Cyrus Poonawalla is a renowned businessman and lives in the lavish Lincoln House. It is worth around Rs 750 crore. The mansion was originally built for the Maharaja of Wankaner.
3. DMart's Radhakishan Damani's grand house
DMart mogul Radhakishan Damani lives in a fine South Bombay property that costs a whopping Rs 1,001 crore.
4. Kumar Mangalam Birla's Jatia House
Business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla lives in the luxurious Jatia House. It is located in Mumbai's posh Malabar Hills and is estimated at Rs 425 crores.
5. Mukesh-Nita Ambani's Antilia
Reliance's Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the richest people in the world. Not only this, but the Ambani family also owns the second-most expensive home in the world. Antilia ranks right after Buckingham Palace. Situated on Mumbai's Altamount Road, Antilia is a 4,532-square-metre Xanadu. The Ambani family residence is estimated to cost around one to two billion USD that is between 6,000 crores to 12,000 crore rupees, as per Forbes.