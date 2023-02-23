Nia Sharma's sizzling dance on Besharam Rang in black halter top, sexy shorts burns the internet, watch viral video

Photo via Instagram

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular TV actresses in India and the sexy actress is especially known for her bold fashion choices and dance moves. To become a known face in the Indian entertainment industry, Nia has used her talents wonderfully.

Apart from her TV career, Nia Sharma is also quite well-known on social media. She keeps on posting several photos and videos on Instagram for the amusement of her fans. Nia Sharma has a massive following on Instagram and her videos and photos often go viral on social media.

Now, a new video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, the hot actress can be seen wearing a black halter top paired with a pair of shorts. Nia looks super glamorous as she dances to Pathaan's Besharam Rang with her friend and her partner from Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 Tarun Raj in the video.

Tarun Raj shared the video on Instagram, tagging Nia Sharma, and wrote, "Your WINGS already Exist."

Watch the viral video here.

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Nia Sharma started her acting career with the TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.