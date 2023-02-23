From improving heart health to promoting good vision, here are 5 health benefits of raw onions

File Photo

Onion is one of the staple foods in any household. Over the years, your mom, daadi, and naani have all made sure that onion finds a place in your daily meals. Even the most delicious of foods taste bland if an onion is missing from it.

However, apart from adding flavour to a dish, raw onions are extremely important for maintaining good health, thanks to their plethora of benefits.

Onions contain several important nutrients such as sodium, potassium, folates, vitamins A, C, and E, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, among others which makes them a superfood.

READ | Gujarat Gas hikes commercial PNG price, check latest rate

Today, we will list 5 amazing health benefits that raw onions have to offer.

Onions help to improve heart health

Onions are a great source of flavonoids and thiosulfinates. Flavonoids help in reducing bad cholesterol and thiosulfinates help maintain the consistency of blood. Therefore, raw onion reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke considerably.

Improves immunity

Maintaining immunity is one of the main reasons behind having good health. Onions are full of antioxidants that help in improving immunity.

Onions promote good vision

Onions contain selenium which helps to produce vitamin E which helps the eyes from catching conjunctivitis. Some natural eye drops also contain extracts of onion juice.

READ | Eyesight health: Eat THESE foods to your diet for a better vision

Onions help in improving oral health

Many people avoid eating onions because of the bad breath but onions promote good oral hygiene thanks to the Vitamin C it has.

Improves sexual health

If your partner is dealing with erectile dysfunction then onions might help. A study published in the journal Biomolecules says that onion help improves sexual health. The study also mentions that onions also help in improving the level of testosterone in men.