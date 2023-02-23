Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Gujarat Gas hikes commercial PNG price, check latest rate

For the unversed, the gas distribution company, earlier this month, had a reported net profit of Rs 371 crore in the third quarter of 2022, a drop of 8.2 percent from the previous quarter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

Gujarat Gas hikes commercial PNG price, check latest rate
Representative Image

Gujarat Gas, a GPSC group company under the Government of Gujarat has increased the price of commercial PNG by Rs 1.5 per scm to Rs 49.5 per scm. It was earlier in the week that Gujarat Gas appointed IAS Mona Khandhar to its board of directors.

"The Board of Directors have appointed Mona Khandhar, lAS, Principal Secretary (EA) Finance Department, Government of Gujarat as Additional Director on the Board of Gujarat Gas Limited with effect from February 20," an official statement read. 

READ | Eyesight health: Eat THESE foods to your diet for a better vision

The statement also stated that Khandhar will not be debarred from holding the office of the director under any SEBI order.

For the unversed, the gas distribution company, earlier this month, had a reported net profit of Rs 371 crore in the third quarter of 2022, a drop of 8.2 percent from the previous quarter.

READ | Viral video shows street vendor making Omelette with cheese, chocolate syrup, dairy milk, netizens call it 'illegal'

During this quarter, Gujarat Gas also made an addition of 228 commercial customers and commissioned 49 new industrial customers. 12 new CNG station were also added by the company, overtaking the 750 stations mark.

Gujarat Gas PNG Price, Gujarat Gas Hike Commercial PNG Price, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gujarat Gas PNG Price Hike, Gujarat Gas Hike PNG Price

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
From Rishabh Pant to Andrew Symonds: Five major car accidents involving cricketers
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET MDS 2023 admit card soon: See how and where to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.