Gujarat Gas hikes commercial PNG price, check latest rate

Gujarat Gas, a GPSC group company under the Government of Gujarat has increased the price of commercial PNG by Rs 1.5 per scm to Rs 49.5 per scm. It was earlier in the week that Gujarat Gas appointed IAS Mona Khandhar to its board of directors.

"The Board of Directors have appointed Mona Khandhar, lAS, Principal Secretary (EA) Finance Department, Government of Gujarat as Additional Director on the Board of Gujarat Gas Limited with effect from February 20," an official statement read.

The statement also stated that Khandhar will not be debarred from holding the office of the director under any SEBI order.

For the unversed, the gas distribution company, earlier this month, had a reported net profit of Rs 371 crore in the third quarter of 2022, a drop of 8.2 percent from the previous quarter.

During this quarter, Gujarat Gas also made an addition of 228 commercial customers and commissioned 49 new industrial customers. 12 new CNG station were also added by the company, overtaking the 750 stations mark.

