Varun Dhawan says Bollywood producers, trade people give 'gyaan' about box office despite knowing nothing

According to Varun Dhawan, Western influence is to blame for the reduction in the quantity of large-scale Hindi commercial films. The actor, who is now enjoying the success of his most recent film, JugJugg Jeeyo, also took a dig at analysts and business professionals who forecast how well movies will do at the box office.

Recently, Varun, who has acted in a number of box office successes like Dishoom and Judwaa 2, claimed that the film industry is changing. Many Hindi movies released in the past year or so have underperformed at the box office in contrast to their southern equivalents.

"We have stopped making big-scale, masala family entertainers because we are too influenced by the West... To begin with, no one knows what type of films will work. From the biggest producers to trade people, no one does and still every week we will come out and give gyaan (knowledge) that this works, that works," Varun Dhawan told PTI.

Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor are also featured in Varun's JugJugg Jeeyo. In a little over a week, the movie has already made 100 crore in worldwide box office. Speaking of how one selects movies in such a tumultuous time, Varun added,

Varun added, “The world has changed, nobody knew Covid-19 was coming. It hit us, everything went for a toss. So you have to do what your conviction says.”

Directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Dharma Productions, the star-studded family entertainer starring Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani was released theatrically on June 24. Varun Sood has a cameo appearance in the film, while social media influencer Prajakta Koli has marked her Bollywood debut with it.

The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce.