Uunchai box office collection day 6: Amitabh Bachchan starrer earns respectable total, mints Rs 15.46 crores

The real test of Uunchai will begin on Friday, as the film will have to compete with Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

Uunchai box office collection day 6: Sooraj Bharjatya's comeback directorial Uunchai continues to hold strong at the box office. The film saw a minimal drop on its sixth day, and till now the film has earned Rs 15.46 crores.  

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the updated box office collections and stated that the film earned Rs 1.56 crores on Wednesday. On his social media, Taran wrote, "#Uunchai is consistent on weekdays… Faces a new opponent [#Drishyam2] tomorrow… The journey ahead is dependent on how it fares from Fri-Sun… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr, Sun 4.71 cr, Mon 1.88 cr, Tue 1.76 cr, Wed 1.66 cr. Total: ₹ 15.46 cr. #India biz." 

From tomorrow, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 will release in cinemas, and the film will give tough competition to Sooraj Bharjatya's friendship drama. As per the early estimate of trade analysts, Drishayam 2 witnessed the best advance booking for Ajay Devgn's film after the pandemic. 

Sumit Kadel shared the report of Drishyam 2 advance booking on his Twitter, and wrote, "#Drishyam2 is witnessing best advance booking for a thriller film ( Hindi) post-pandemic. Film has sold over 80K tickets in advance for the weekend & the final number will breach 1 lakh mark by Thursday Night...  Double Digit opening on cards." 

Drishyam 2 is the sequel to 2015 cult-thriller movie. It is the official remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name. Drishyam 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna in the lead.  

Speaking about Uunchai, Rajshri's latest film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra in the leads. Uunchai is Sooraj's comeback to mainstream cinema after seven years. Before Uunchai, his last directorial was with Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. 

