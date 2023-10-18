UT69 trailer: Raj Kundra plays himself paying 'karmic debt' in jail, viewers call it attempt to 'clear image'

Headlines

Amazon the great indian festive sale 2023: Surprising offers on headphone brands, get up to 77% off

Big setback for Anant Ambani: Mukesh Ambani’s son ‘too inexperienced’ for Reliance board, advisors said…

Prabhas' aunt makes big revelation on Salaar actor's marriage, says 'it will happen...'

OpenAI formally brings internet-browsing feature to ChatGPT

What is Islamic Jihad, Palestinian militant group Israel is blaming for bombing Gaza hospital?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Big setback for Anant Ambani: Mukesh Ambani’s son ‘too inexperienced’ for Reliance board, advisors said…

Prabhas' aunt makes big revelation on Salaar actor's marriage, says 'it will happen...'

OpenAI formally brings internet-browsing feature to ChatGPT

Diabetes to weight loss: Health benefits of Moong daal sprouts (green gram)

Navratri 2023: Fruits to eat while fasting

Benefits of cold shower for hair and skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Prabhas' aunt makes big revelation on Salaar actor's marriage, says 'it will happen...'

Amid feud rumours, Vivek Agnihotri crops Karan Johar from National Film Awards winners' photo, netizens react

Restart: Vikrant Massey toils hard to rewrite his story in latest track from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

UT69 trailer: Raj Kundra plays himself paying 'karmic debt' in jail, viewers call it attempt to 'clear image'

Raj Kundra's biopic, UT69, promises to showcase the businessman under-trail period at Arthur Road Jail.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra's biopic UT69 has created enough buzz, ever since it was announced. Now, the official trailer of UT69 is finally here, and it has surprised the netizens. Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been away from the public eye ever since his alleged involvement in the adult film case. On various public occasions and spotting, Raj was seen wearing a face mask. But on October 18, Raj Kundra unmasked himself and launched the trailer of his biopic.

UT69 delves into the unforgettable chapter of Raj Kundra's life when he spent 63 days at the Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, during his under-trial period. The film is a dark comedy, that captures the trials, challenges, and unexpected friendships that Raj encountered during his time in jail. 

Here's the trailer 

Talking about the movie Raj Kundra said, "This is more than just a movie for me! While it’s a closure of sorts, you will see through my eyes a story about survival, friendships, and relationships inside India’s most notoriously crowded infamous detention centre, also known as Arthur Road Jail."

After the trailer, several netizens commented on the sarcastic comedy used to narrate the untold chapter of Raj Kundra. A netizen wrote, "I don't know why but I am excited for this movie." Another netizen wrote, "I can't wait to see how the story unfolds on the big screen!" One of the internet users wrote, "This is looking authentic real and entertaining. Congratulations to the entire team."

Slated for theatrical release on November 3, 2023, UT69 starring Raj Kundra and directed by Shahnawaz Ali promises to take the audience on a cinematic journey through the unforgettable chapter of Raj Kundra's life. The film is brought to you by AA Films, produced by SVS Studios

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who dropped out of school due to alcoholic father, sold pens on street, later became India's top comedian

Hurry up! Amazon Great Indian Festival offers 60% discount on kitchen and home appliances

Congress CEC meeting begins in Delhi, to finalise candidates in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Watch: Babar Azam cuts birthday cake with team in Bengaluru ahead of Australia clash

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress cautious about releasing list of candidates after BJP's rebellion

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE