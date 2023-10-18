UT69 trailer: Raj Kundra plays himself paying 'karmic debt' in jail, viewers call it attempt to 'clear image'

Raj Kundra's biopic, UT69, promises to showcase the businessman under-trail period at Arthur Road Jail.

Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra's biopic UT69 has created enough buzz, ever since it was announced. Now, the official trailer of UT69 is finally here, and it has surprised the netizens. Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been away from the public eye ever since his alleged involvement in the adult film case. On various public occasions and spotting, Raj was seen wearing a face mask. But on October 18, Raj Kundra unmasked himself and launched the trailer of his biopic.

UT69 delves into the unforgettable chapter of Raj Kundra's life when he spent 63 days at the Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, during his under-trial period. The film is a dark comedy, that captures the trials, challenges, and unexpected friendships that Raj encountered during his time in jail.

Here's the trailer

Talking about the movie Raj Kundra said, "This is more than just a movie for me! While it’s a closure of sorts, you will see through my eyes a story about survival, friendships, and relationships inside India’s most notoriously crowded infamous detention centre, also known as Arthur Road Jail."

After the trailer, several netizens commented on the sarcastic comedy used to narrate the untold chapter of Raj Kundra. A netizen wrote, "I don't know why but I am excited for this movie." Another netizen wrote, "I can't wait to see how the story unfolds on the big screen!" One of the internet users wrote, "This is looking authentic real and entertaining. Congratulations to the entire team."

Slated for theatrical release on November 3, 2023, UT69 starring Raj Kundra and directed by Shahnawaz Ali promises to take the audience on a cinematic journey through the unforgettable chapter of Raj Kundra's life. The film is brought to you by AA Films, produced by SVS Studios