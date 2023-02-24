Urvashi Rautela hints at 'getting lit' ahead of her 29th birthday, netizens say 'Rishab bhaiya ki taraf...'

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela dropped a photo ahead of her 29th birthday, looking glamorous in a golden mini-bodycon dress. In the photo, Urvashi is posing with her back to the frame, and looking right into the lens.

Urvashi dropped the photo on her social media with the caption, "Your #Birthday Girl (cake emoji) Candles aren't the only thing getting lit tonight." Within four hours of the uploads, the photo got over 200K likes, and more than 2000 comments.

Here's the photo

Soon after the upload, netizens commented on the photo and took a dig at her recent comment to Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah. A user wrote, "Naseem shah ko tag kar do (tag Naseem Shah)." Another user wrote, "Who is waiting Naseem Shah comment." A user joked, "Bhai pant ka birthday hai kya Aaj." Another user added, "Life Time favorite actress urvashi rautela." One of the netizen added, "Most beautiful woman in the world." One of the users wrote, "Rishab pant Abhi khatre se bahar he." Another user added, "Rishabh bhaiya ke taraf se happy birthday."

Last week, Urvashi Rautela, who shares a controversial relationship with Rishabh Pant, wished the cricketer a speedy recovery when she was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday, February 17. The photographer at the airport asked the actress if she had seen Pant's recent photos in which he is seen walking on crutches, to which Urvashi asked him which photo he is are talking about.

When the paparazzo told her that Pant is in his recovery phase, she said, "He is an asset to our country, India's pride". The pap continued saying that his good wishes are with the cricketer, and the actress replied, "Humari bhi (Mine too)". The video, shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, has gone viral on the internet. On the film front, Urvashi was last seen in Great Grand Masti.