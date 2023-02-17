Urvashi Rautela calls Rishabh Pant 'India's pride', wishes him a speedy recovery - Watch viral video

Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant had a major car accident in December last week when his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He has been undergoing recovery since then after being treated in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute.

Urvashi Rautela, who shares a controversial relationship with Rishabh Pant, wished the cricketer a speedy recovery when she was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday, February 17. The photographer at the airport asked the actress if she had seen Pant's recent photos in which he is seen walking on crutches, to which Urvashi asked him which photo he is are talking about.

When the paparazzo told her that Pant is in his recovery phase, she said, "He is an asset to our country, India's pride". The pap continued saying that his good wishes are with the cricketer, and the actress replied, "Humari bhi (Mine too)". The video, shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, has gone viral on the internet.

It was in August last year when Rautela claimed that a certain 'Mr. RP' tried to woo her. Since it was rumoured that she is dating Pant in 2018, netizens thought that it was a dig at the wicketkeeper-batsman. The actress and the cricketer then posted cryptic posts on their social media attacking each other.

Later last year, Urvashi even appeared at stadiums hosting Team India matches and visited Australia for her work commitments during the T20 World Cup when Pant was also there. The actress even posted pictures of the Mumbai hospital treating Rishabh without any caption and was attacked by the netizens calling her 'attention seeker'.



