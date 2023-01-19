Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'Rishabh Pant ko loot liya aapne': Netizens react to Urvashi Rautela's reel on Pathaan song Besharam Rang

Urvashi Rautela's reel on Besharam Rang has invited hilarious reactions with netizens joking about her social media obsession with Rishabh Pant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 08:23 PM IST

'Rishabh Pant ko loot liya aapne': Netizens react to Urvashi Rautela's reel on Pathaan song Besharam Rang
Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

The Pathaan song Besharam Rang, which showcases the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has created a stir on social media since it was launched last month. Multiple influencers and celebrities such as Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan, and others shared their videos on social media grooving to the catchy song.

Now, Urvashi Rautela has also joined the viral social media trend as she shared her 'Besharam Rang' reel on Instagram. Though the actress is not seen dancing in the clip, she is seen flaunting her wavy hair in a beautiful white saree. The actress celebrated the success of the recently released Chiranjeevi film Waltair Veerayya in which she appeared in an item song titled Boss Party as she captioned her clip, "120 Crores Gross in 3 days for MEGA MASS BLOCKBUSTER #WaltairVeerayya #HappyFace #InnerHappiness #Grateful #Blessed Thank you so much".

As Urvashi Rautela's social-media obsession with the Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is well-known, netizens took to the comments section and dropped hilarious comments. One user wrote, "Rishabh Pant ko loot liya aapne (You have looted Rishabh Pant)", referring to the song's first line 'Humein Toh Loot Liya Milke Ishq Walon Ne'. Another comment read, "Aise nahi pighalne wala Pant, he is sakht launda (Pant is not going to give in like this, he is strong guy)".

For the unversed, Urvashi and Rishabh have been trending in news since August last year when she claimed that a certain 'Mr. RP' tried to woo her. Since it was rumoured that she is dating Pant in 2018, netizens thought that it was a dig at the wicketkeeper-batsman, who indirectly reacted to the actress posting an Instagram Story on liars. Since then, the actress has appeared at stadiums hosting Team India matches and even posted pictures of the hospital treating Rishabh after his recent car accident.

READ | Urvashi Rautela reacts to allegations of stalking Rishabh Pant, compares herself to Iran's Mahsa Amini

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Not just Urfi Javed, these 5 social media sensations are breaking the internet with bold photos
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Viral Photos of the Day: Nazar star Niyati Fatnani burns the internet with her sexy photos in saree
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Registration of THESE vehicles will be cancelled from April 1, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.