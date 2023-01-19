'Rishabh Pant ko loot liya aapne': Netizens react to Urvashi Rautela's reel on Pathaan song Besharam Rang

Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

The Pathaan song Besharam Rang, which showcases the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has created a stir on social media since it was launched last month. Multiple influencers and celebrities such as Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan, and others shared their videos on social media grooving to the catchy song.

Now, Urvashi Rautela has also joined the viral social media trend as she shared her 'Besharam Rang' reel on Instagram. Though the actress is not seen dancing in the clip, she is seen flaunting her wavy hair in a beautiful white saree. The actress celebrated the success of the recently released Chiranjeevi film Waltair Veerayya in which she appeared in an item song titled Boss Party as she captioned her clip, "120 Crores Gross in 3 days for MEGA MASS BLOCKBUSTER #WaltairVeerayya #HappyFace #InnerHappiness #Grateful #Blessed Thank you so much".

As Urvashi Rautela's social-media obsession with the Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is well-known, netizens took to the comments section and dropped hilarious comments. One user wrote, "Rishabh Pant ko loot liya aapne (You have looted Rishabh Pant)", referring to the song's first line 'Humein Toh Loot Liya Milke Ishq Walon Ne'. Another comment read, "Aise nahi pighalne wala Pant, he is sakht launda (Pant is not going to give in like this, he is strong guy)".

For the unversed, Urvashi and Rishabh have been trending in news since August last year when she claimed that a certain 'Mr. RP' tried to woo her. Since it was rumoured that she is dating Pant in 2018, netizens thought that it was a dig at the wicketkeeper-batsman, who indirectly reacted to the actress posting an Instagram Story on liars. Since then, the actress has appeared at stadiums hosting Team India matches and even posted pictures of the hospital treating Rishabh after his recent car accident.



