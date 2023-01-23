Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer: Ranbir Kapoor's player gets outplayed by Shraddha Kapoor in fun-filled rom com. Watch

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released by the makers on Monday afternoon. The film, which marks the first collaboration between the two actors, is a quirky comedy that sees Ranbir return to the romantic comedy genre after several years. The trailer is receiving praise from fans for its balance of romance, fun, and humour.

The trailer opens with Ranbir Kapoor, a player, talking about how one can break up with someone without being bad. He imparts this gyaan to others but life has other plans for him, as he meets Shraddha Kapoor and falls in 'sacha pyaar'. But the twist is that Shraddha's character is more than his match, plotting to break up with him using his very technique. Sparks fly, songs are sung, dances are danced, and Ranbir also finds time for a very Kartik Aaryan-like monologue in what is a fun three-minute ride.

Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, "You can ignore Bollywood but can't ignore Ranbir and Shraddha." Many praised the actors' chemistry and on-screen vibe. "Ranbir and Shradha together are killing it," wrote one fan. Another added, "Ranbir and Shraddha have the perfect chemistry, on top of that Pritam's music! First day first show here I come!"

The film's official synopsis reads: "Madness ensues when a 'Player' in the world of romantic relationships finds a girl who's a worthy opponent. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a film that believes Love is a battle of wits. Let the love games begin." Directed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also marks the acting debuts of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. The film also features Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal role.

The film’s title had not been revealed for the longest time with it being referred to as an ‘untitled Luv Ranjan project’ in news. The title was unveiled earlier in December last year after a brief promotional campaign. Earlier on Monday, Shraddha had confirmed the time of the trailer release while sharing new posters of herself and Ranbir from the film.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film is all set to release worldwide in cinemas on March 8, just before Holi.