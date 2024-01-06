Headlines

Tota Roy Chowdhury says Karan Johar's 'mainstream movie' RARKPK gave him recognition in Hindi: 'No other films can...'

Despite working with the biggest directors and sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan, Tota Roy admitted that his performance as Alia Bhatt's on-screen father, Kathak dancer in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has earned him recognition in the North.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 08:03 PM IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar made his directorial comeback with the hit romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Apart from Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, veterans Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury was unanimously praised by the masses and the critics for his nuanced performance. 

Tota has predominantly worked in Bengali cinema, but he has done a few Hindi films such as Te3n, Kahaani 2, Indu Sarkar, and Helicopter Eela. However, the actor admitted that his performance in RARPK has given him the recognition in North. 

Recently, Tota Roy Chowdhury joined DNA for an exclusive interaction, and he opened up about how Karan Johar's film has helped him as an actor. "I've done films with great directors, such as Sujoy Ghosh, Madhur Bhandarkar, late Pradeep Sarkar, with Rinku Dasgupta. In my first Hindi film, I got an opportunity to share screen space with the great Amitabh Bachchan. But people only came to know about me only after Rocky aur Rani." 

Tota emphasised how a major commercial success can help the actor to gain recognition, "This goes to show that, one well-told mainstream film is what gets you recognition, what puts you across the people, no other films can do that. Mainstream (cinema) is something that gives artiste recognition." The actor honestly revealed that many people in the North considered RARKPK his debut Hindi film. 

In the film, Tota Roy played the role of Rani Chatterjee's (Alia Bhatt) father, skilled Kathak dancer, Chandon Chatterjee. Tota with his performance displayed the plight of Kathak dancers. How the artists have been mocked, and ridiculed by their family members. Recalling reactions he received, Tota added, "I got so many reactions from performing artists, makeup artists, designers, hairstylists. So many people who made radical career choices and were mocked by their own family, they came up and told me 'You have portrayed our emotions'."

About Tota's latest show: Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo

The actor began 2024 with a big bang, by leading the courtroom drama thriller series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo. The latest show is based on a real-life incident when a police constable was killed while trying to safeguard a woman from a bunch of harassers right on New Year's Eve. The accused bunch of people were later found out to be cops as well. Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo is streaming on Hoichoi. 

