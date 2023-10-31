'Tiger ko ignore...': Salman Khan fans hit back at trolls claiming he was 'ignored' by Cristiano Ronaldo with unseen pic

In the new pic, Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo can be seen talking to each other near a boxing ring.

Amid several trolls claiming that footballer Cristiano Ronaldo ‘ignored’ Salman Khan at a boxing match, a photo is going viral in which both the stars can be seen having a conversation.

In the new pic, Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo can be seen talking to each other near a boxing ring. Fans have hit back at the trolls who targeted the actor for being ignored by the footballer after a video from the match went viral. Ronaldo can be seen laughing in the viral photos.

Take a look:

Those who are sharing the video on the left to claim Ronaldo ignored Salman Khan, are spreading half-truth.



In the pic on the right, Salman can be seen giving football tips to Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/Z5a3gtnH3t — (@Pun_Starr) October 30, 2023

One of the fans wrote, “Krk ne Jayda failaya hai rayta sallu bhai ka din rat unhi ke piche laga rahta hai.” The second one said, “Tiger ko ignore karna Mushkil hi Nahi... Namunkin Hai.” The third one said, “Don't spread lies, he was giving driving tips to Ronaldo and he also told him that if you score a penalty kick then it's your achievement, if you miss, just tell everyone it was your driver on the field and not you.”

The fourth one said, “Ronaldo don't care, he is in himself and he doesn't need anyone recognition But but it seems Salman needs otherwise who cares these nonsense.” The fifth one said, “its not a football tip..Bhoi is telling him the dance steps to perform on stage of bigg boss-weekend ka vaar.” The sixth one said, “He is looking like a kid in front of Ronaldo.”

Salman is currently awaiting the release of the much-anticipated YRF Spy Universe film Tiger 3, which marks his return to his iconic character of superspy Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. The Maneesh Sharma film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and will release on Diwali – November 12