Bollywood

Tiger 3 post credits scene: How that MCU-like scene with surprise cameo perfectly sets up Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2

Decoding how that cameo-laden Tiger 3 post-credits scene sets up th future films of YRF Spy Universe. Major Tiger 3 spoilers ahead!

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

Tiger 3, the latest offering from Yash Raj Studios, hit the screens on Diwali. The film, which marks Salman Khan’s return as the superspy Tiger, also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and features a much-talked about cameo from Shah Rukh Khan. The film is not just the third instalment in the Tiger series but also a part of the larger YRF Spy Universe. And it sows the seeds for the future of that franchise with a whistleworthy post-credits scene, which includes a starry cameo.

Major spoilers from Tiger 3 ahead!

Tiger 3 takes place in the Spy Universe after the incidents shown in Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. And while it includes characters from the previous Tiger films as well as Pathaan, the main plot does not touch anything from Hrithik Roshan’s War. That is until the post-credits scene. The two-minute long sequence brings back Colonel Luthra from War and Pathaan (Ashutosh Rana), who is on the phone, relaying instructions to Major Kabir (Hrithik Roshan).

Luthra tells Kabir of a new threat that is nameless, faceless, and ruthless. He advises Kabir to be just as ruthless in order to fight it and cross over to the darkness. As we hear Luthra’s voice, the scene shifts to a hooded figure facing off against multiple assailants in a dark alley. The lone figure ruthlessly battles all the foes single-handedly before executing the last survivor in cold blood. Luthra’s voice echoes: “You must not become the monster you are hunting.” At that, we see the hooded figure reveal his face and it is Kabir himself. The character’s background theme from War plays and the scene fades to black.

The post-credits scene in Tiger 3 is very different from Pathaan, where it was a funny meta moment between Tiger (Salman) and Pathaan (Shah Rukh). Here, it is not just completely detached from the film but sets up the next instalment of the franchise, much in the same manner that Marvel has for 15 years now. The post-credits scene borrows from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in more ways than just the theme. It is also tonally different from Tiger 3, giving an indication of what War 2 could be like. Also, if reports are to be believed, Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma did not direct the sequence. It was instead helmed by Ayan Mukerji, who is in charge of War 2.

War 2, which is set to be released in 2025, brings Hrithik Roshan back as Kabir, and also stars Jr NTR in his first-ever Hindi film. Reports state that the Telugu superstar is playing the antagonist in the film. The Ayan Mukerji film also stars Kiara Advani and will reportedly lead directly to the franchise first grand crossover film Tiger vs Pathaan in 2026.

