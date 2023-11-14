Headlines

Tiger 3 box office collection day 2: Salman Khan film beats Jawan, Gadar 2's second day hauls; crosses Rs 100 crore

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi-starrer spy thriller Tiger 3 beats Jawan, Gadar 2's second-day hauls.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 06:25 AM IST

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much-awaited film, Tiger 3 hit the theatres on November 12. The movie received a thunderous response from the audience and marked Salman’s career-best opening. Now, on day 2, the film has seen tremendous growth and has surpassed Jawan, Gadar 2’s second-day hauls. 

According to a report in industry tracker Sacnilk, the early estimates of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3’s day 2 collection show a growth of at least 30% at the domestic box office. The film earned Rs 44.5 crore on day 1, however, on day 2, the film saw great growth and collected Rs 57.50 crore India net. 

This makes it second second-highest-day 2nd day Hindi net movie. The movie has also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan’s second-day haul, of Rs 53.23 crore and Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2’s second-day haul of Rs 43.08 crore. The two-day collection of the film hence crosses Rs 100 crore Mark in India. 

According to the report, Day 2 of Tiger 3 started slower than yesterday due to the festive activities but jumped massively from the noon shows with heavy spot bookings. The film’s collection may further go up tomorrow and the day after due to Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. 

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The film is third in the Tiger franchise and fifth in the YRF spy universe. The spy film also has Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed cameo which is being loved by the audience. 

Salman Khan’s fans were recently recorded burning firecrackers in the theatres to celebrate the release of Tiger 3. Reacting to the same, Salman Khan penned a small note on social media which read, “I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe.”

Read Tiger 3 first review out: Salman Khan-starrer hailed as 'solid thriller' with 'flawless' performances by cast

