Throwback Video: Shah Rukh Khan's perfect tribute to Mani Ratnam on his birthday

Mani Ratnam, one of the most iconic filmmakers of the film Industry turned 65 today. We came across a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan grooving to his 'Dil Se' song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' sitting in his car, wearing cool shades and his messy hair and it might be the perfect tribute to the director.

Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se' was a different kind of cinema produced in the 90s. Though the film didn't do that well at the box office, the music of the film caught everyone's attention. Songs like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' and 'Ae Ajnabi' still top our playlist.

The film also starred Manisha Koirala in the lead role. The film was set in the backdrop of the insurgency in Northeast India. It was Preity Zinta's debut in a supporting role.

Mani made his directorial debut with the film Anu Pallavi in 1983. Having over 40 films under his name, he has also created an upcoming web series named Navarasa. He has won six National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, six Filmfare Awards South and numerous awards at various film festivals across the world.

The filmmaker has films namely 'Guru', 'Yuva', 'Raavan', 'Roja', 'Bombay' and many more to his credit.

Currently, Mani Ratnam is busy with his upcoming film titled 'Ponniyin Selvan' which is a period drama. The film marks his reunion with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan whom he launched in the movies. 'Ponniyin Selvan' also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles. The shooting is happening in Hyderabad and is likely to hit the screens in 2022.