Headlines

Suniel Shetty breaks silence on KL Rahul being trolled after India's loss in ICC World Cup 2023 final

Google Maps will now show you a 'timeline' of places you visited

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 16 trillion firm partners with Brookfield, Digital Realty, to launch…

Overhead water tank falls on railway platform in Bengal, 2 killed

This overbudget blockbuster was declared disaster by film industry, director decided to change ending until...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Suniel Shetty breaks silence on KL Rahul being trolled after India's loss in ICC World Cup 2023 final

Google Maps will now show you a 'timeline' of places you visited

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 16 trillion firm partners with Brookfield, Digital Realty, to launch…

7 low-fat parathas for winter

8 budget friendly foreign destinations

Exercises and tips to get rid of double chin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

Suniel Shetty breaks silence on KL Rahul being trolled after India's loss in ICC World Cup 2023 final

This overbudget blockbuster was declared disaster by film industry, director decided to change ending until...

First Act trailer: Child actors share their 'tiny dreams' in docu-series; Sarika, Darsheel Safary walk down memory lane

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This overbudget blockbuster was declared disaster by film industry, director decided to change ending until...

This biggest blockbuster of Bollywood was once declared a disaster, and the director had to decide to change the tragic ending until he got his confidence back from a cinema owner.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 02:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Acclaimed director Shekhar Kapoor once said, "Indian film history can be divided into Sholay BC and Sholay AD." Ramesh Sippy-directed Sholay (1975) doesn't need an introduction today. Almost every Indian is affiliated with Sholay. 

The film is loaded with an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, and Amjad Khan. Former writer-duo Salim Javed wrote an entertaining script that has all the elements of emotions. 

To date, Sholay is considered as most-watched Indian film with 25 crore tickets sold worldwide. Yet, when this film was released, it was declared a box-office disaster. The initial response to Sholay was unfavourable, and it was so disheartening to the makers that they decided to change the ending of the film. 

When Sholay was fate was sealed doomed

In an old interview, director Ramesh Sippy recalled how industry people tried to spread negativity for Sholay, and called it doomed. "Sholay ke baare mein kaafi logon doubt kiya gaya. Jab yeh release hui, industry ke logon ne keh diya ki yeh bilkul nahi chalegi. Yeh toh Chole ho gayi (There were many doubts about Sholay. The film industry people declared that the movie would not work)." Emphasizing more about the naysayers, Ramesh said, "Logon ne kaha iss mein maa nahi hai, iske show timing bade odd hai, bahut lambi movie hai toh kaise yeh film chal sakti hai (People told me there is no mother-angle in this film, the film is too long, it has very odd show timing, how can it work at the box office).

Sholay went over-budget

In the same interview, Ramesh Sippy said that the film had a budget of Rs 1 crore, but by the end of the production, the film went over budget. "1 crore ka humara budget tha, 3 (crore) pe chala gaya (We had a budget of Rs 1 crore, but it went on to Rs 3 crore)."

How Ramesh Sippy got back his confidence in Sholay

Ramesh said that the owner of Geeta Cinema (Worli) called him to visit his theatre. On a Tuesday, Ramesh reached, and the owner showed him empty food stalls. Ramesh thought he was mocking the declared failure of his film. However the owner explained that audiences are not leaving the hall even after the interval, they are keen to see what will happen next. Thus, no one is buying anything to eat from these stalls. Sipyy asserted that the owner gave him confidence that the film was working and that it would do blockbuster business. 

Sholay's box office collection

Sholay did a business of Rs 35 crore worldwide after its release in 1975. When adjusted for inflation as per today’s numbers, this figure would stand somewhere around Rs 2800 crore, higher than any Indian film ever, except Mughal-e-Azam.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rishabh Pant set to make comeback in IPL 2024? Delhi Capitals officials give major update

Meet IAS officer, who once failed in graduation, then cracked UPSC exam twice in a row, his AIR was...

Anurag Kashyap says 'more people were taught feminism because of Animal' than any 'feminist' film

Dunki first review out: Shah Rukh Khan 'outperforms himself' in 'masterpiece of storytelling' from Rajkumar Hirani

DNA TV Show: Why BJP chose unpopular CM faces for three states

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE