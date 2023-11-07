This National Award-winner survived only on one food item to play former PM in upcoming film; but it's not Kangana

Pankaj Tripathi revealed he ate khichdi for 60 days in order to play late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in upcoming film.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for his down-to-eath nature and simplicity, revealed his favourtie hom home-cooked food is khichdi. In a recent interview, the actor revealed how during the shoot of Ravi Jadhav-directed Main Atal Hoon, he survived on khichdi for 60 days in order to play late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

While speaking to Film Companion, Tripathi said, “In Atal, I shot for around 60 days and for those 60 days, I only ate khichdi, that too the one cooked by me.” He further mentioned that he used to make khichdi for himself, he mentioned, "You never know how will others make it. I put no oil or masalas in it. I just use simple dal, chawal and local vegetables, which are available."

He further mentioned, "When I was young, I could act even after eating a samosa. But now I don’t even remember when I ate a samosa last. Now I need ‘Saatvik’ to keep my system right." he actor spoke about being called a ‘great actor’ by some fans and said he doesn’t consider himself one. Recalling one incident, Pankaj said, “A woman asked me ‘when did you feel you are a great actor’. I said I still don’t feel I am a great actor. Around us, there is so much average work happening that even something slightly above average seems great. I am nothing.”

The actor added that this is largely because he does not give acting undue significance. “I take acting lightly. It is not a matter of life or death,” he said, adding, “It is the truth right now. I am honest. I won’t spare one dime in honesty but I know I have a limit. Beyond that, I can’t do much. That is why I never ask for retakes, never look at the monitor.”

Pankaj Tripathi recently won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the 2021 film Mili. Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress prize for the same film. This is the first National Award win for both the actors