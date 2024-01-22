Headlines

This much-delayed film will clash with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid

Ajay Devgn-starrer sports drama Maidaan, based on the golden era of Indian football from 1952 to 1962, will clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid in April.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 09:54 AM IST

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will set the screens on fire with their action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid 2024. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which shares its name with Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda-starrer David Dhawan's 1998 action comedy, is slated to hit cinemas on April 10.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will clash with Ajay Devgn's much-delayed film Maidaan on the occasion of Eid. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his social media handles on Sunday, January 21, and wrote, "AJAY DEVGN: MAIDAAN TO ARRIVE THIS EID...#Maidaan - starring #AjayDevgn - gets a new release date: April 2024 #Eid...Directed by Amit Sharma."

Headlined by Ajay Devgn, Maidaan is a biographical sports drama film based on the golden era of Indian football from 1952 to 1962. Ajay portrays legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, under whose leadershp India won the gold medals in Asian Games in 1951 and 1962, and reached the semi-finals of the 1956 Summer Olympics, becoming the first Asian country to do.

The Amit Sharma directorial was announced in 2019 and was set to release in November 2020. But due to Covid-19, it couldn't complete its shooting and was postponed. There were no updates about the project, untill March 2023 when the teaser was released with a new release date of 23 June 2023. But, Maidaan was postponed again due to delays in its post-production. 

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff-starrer will face competition from Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Devara Part 1, which will release in cinemas a week earlier on April 5. Directed by Koratala Siva, the pan-India action drama film will hit theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

