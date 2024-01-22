Not Salman Khan, this actor was Rakesh Roshan's first choice for Karan Arjun with Shah Rukh Khan

Headlines

This much-delayed film will clash with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid

Amit Shah to skip Ram Mandir ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya today, here's why

Meet man, an Indian, whose company provides engines for Mercedes Benz, BMW, Rolls Royce, his net worth..

Meet Indian genius, who got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...

Weather update: Cold waves continue in Delhi-NCR, check IMD forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This much-delayed film will clash with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid

Amit Shah to skip Ram Mandir ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya today, here's why

Meet Indian genius, who got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...

10 most-watched films released directly on OTT in 2023

Health benefits of eating amle ka murabba

Bollywood stars leave for Ayodhya for Ram Mandir inauguration

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

EXCLUSIVE: 'Ram Ayenge' fame Prem Bhushan Maharaj Talks About 'Ram Rajya' In Kalyug

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Birthplace Of Luv-Kush Celebrates Temple Consecration, Awaits Revival

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

This much-delayed film will clash with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid

Not Salman Khan, this actor was Rakesh Roshan's first choice for Karan Arjun with Shah Rukh Khan

Abhishek's co-star Eisha Singh wants him to win BB17, Pratik Sehajpal comments on his popularity: 'That guy has...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Salman Khan, this actor was Rakesh Roshan's first choice for Karan Arjun with Shah Rukh Khan

Rakesh Roshan had initially wanted to make Karan Arjun with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh, and at one point, even Aamir Khan's name was being considered.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 07:59 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The reincarnation drama Karan Arjun, directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, is one of the biggest hits of the Hindi film industry in the 1990s. The film is based on two brothers Karan Singh and Arjun Singh, who are killed along with their father by their greedy uncle Thakur Durjan Singh, but are then reborn as Ajay and Vijay to seek their revenge.

The two superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan played the dual roles of Karan Singh-Ajay and Arjun Singh-Vijay, respectively. But, Rakesh Roshan initially wanted to make the film with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh, and at one point, even Aamir Khan's name was being considered.

In an interview in 2020, Rakesh told Bollywood Hungama, "The original choice of actors was Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. But they were not happy with their respective parts and wanted to switch. So Shah Rukh wanted to play Karan while Ajay desired to essay Arjun. However, I refused to do so. Hence, they both backed out of the film."

"I then approached Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and both jumped at the script. However, Aamir made it clear that he was shooting some movie at that point and that he can start only six months later. But I couldn’t have waited for so long. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh found out that Salman and Aamir have shown interest. This is when he came back to me. He said sorry and insisted that he wants to do the film. And his dates were available. So, I went to Aamir and explained him the situation. Also, I had worked with Shah Rukh before – you can say that I gave him a break in King Uncle. Aamir understood and this is how the male lead actors of the film were locked", the filmmaker concluded.

Amrish Puri played the main antagonist Thakur Durjan Singh, while Raakhee was seen as Karan and Arjun's mother Durga Singh, whose one-liner 'Mere Karan Arjun aayenge' got ingrained in the Bollywood pop culture. Kajol and Mamta Kulkarni played the two leading ladies paired opposite Shah Rukh and Salman, respectively.

READ | Rohit Shetty reveals he asked Honey Singh to change lyrics of Lungi Dance: 'I was worried about...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who turned his YouTube channel into Rs 28000 crore company, started making videos for...

'He's got a big ego': England star pacer on battle with Virat Kohli ahead of Test series vs India

NTA JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card Out: Official website, how to download here

US-based Indian CEO dies in stage mishap at company event in Hyderabad

Meet man who is the highest donor for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE