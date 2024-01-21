Rohit Shetty reveals he asked Honey Singh to change lyrics of Lungi Dance: 'I was worried about...'

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the 2013 film Chennai Express starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles. Sung by the singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, Lungi Dance was Shah Rukh’s musical tribute to the 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth.

Revealing the behind-the-scenes ideation that went into the chartbuster Chennai Express track Lungi Dance, filmmaker Rohit Shetty said the song was added to the film at the last minute. The party track, which was superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s musical tribute to the 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth, received a massive response from the audience. Sung by the singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, the song which was released in 2013 and became an instant hit among youngsters because of its catchy tune and lyrics.

Sharing previously unheard details about how the song came to be a part of the film, Rohit, in an interview with ANI, said, "Lungi Dance was (added to the film) at the last moment; it was previously not there. Honey and Shah Rukh met and then SRK called me up to say, Ek gaana hai...tune, wo sunna hai kya? I think it’s superb’. It was only then that I requested Honey to add this song to the film."

"However, as a filmmaker who is aware of the likes and dislikes of his viewers, I was worried about a particular line in the song that goes, ‘Coconut mein vodka milake’. I wasn’t comfortable with the use of the word ‘Vodka’ in the song." The line was eventually changed to ‘Coconut mein Lassi milake’, and Honey quipped, ‘Isse zyada main shareef nahi ho sakta aapke liye’. However, I was happy how the song became a rage with the fans. I was worried about that line as a lot of children come to watch my films," Rohit said.

The track in the 2013 film featured Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Chennai Express revolved around a Tamil girl Meenamma (Deepika), who falls in love with a North Indian guy Rahul (Shah Rukh). They board the Chennai Express from Mumbai with the ashes of his late grandfather, which was to be immersed in Rameshwaram. However, they end up in Goa instead. Sathyaraj, who is famous for his role as Kattappa from Baahubali, also played a supporting role in Chennai Express. (With inputs from ANI)



READ | After Dipika Chikhlia, this popular TV actress played Sita in Ravi Chopra's Ramayan with Nitish Bharadwaj as Lord Ram