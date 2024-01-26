Twitter
This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

This hit was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, later won National Film Award.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 02:56 PM IST

Edited by

Nowadays the cinegoers like action films like Jawan, Pathaan and Animal. However, there have been films like Sam Bahadur, 12th Fail and more that has won hearts of the audience as well. One such movie which has no villain or fights, went on to be a super-hit. 

The film we are talking about is helmed by one of the well-known directors in Bollywood. The film was rejected by not one or two but four stars but later won a National Award. It is none other than Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. 

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was a biopic on the life of the life of Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete who was a national champion runner and an Olympian. Headlined by Farhan Akhtar, the film has no villains and even inspired many and became a commercial and critical success. However, do you know that Farhan was not the first choice for the film? 

Yes, in his autobiography, The Stranger in the mirror, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra revealed that before signing Farhan Akhtar for his movie, he approached other conventional stars like Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan but they all turned it down. 

He wrote, “I narrated the story to Hrithik Roshan, whom I have always seen as a very intense actor. Hrithik sent me a beautiful message, ‘You’ve completely screwed my life upside down.’ However, he passed it as he was already committed to his franchise, Krrish,” he wrote. Next, he approached Aamir Khan, who also turned the film down, saying simply, “Yaar Mehra, this one is not for me.” 

He further revealed by Ranveer Singh didn’t come on board and said, “He was thrilled with the part and so was I with his audition. But then even he passed it for reasons I will never know. I have always respected the decisions of another artist – we all have our own head spaces,” he wrote. Eventually, he approached Farhan with the film, and after a 15-minute narration, they shook hands on it.” 

In one of the award functions, Akshay Kumar also revealed that he regretted saying no to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and said, “Actually, I regret not doing that film. It was Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. I was offered that film but I opted for Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobara.”

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag turned out to be a super-hit and collected Rs 168 crore worldwide. The film also starred Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta and Meesha Shafi among others in key roles and also won National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.  

Meanwhile, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is now working on his next film titled Karna which will star south superstar Suriya. The film will mark Suriya’s Hindi debut and is based on the character of Karna from Mahabharat.

