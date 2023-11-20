This young entrepreneur hosts Bollywood stars and cricketers at his expensive parties, is reportedly dating Nysa Devgan

Headlines

Transform your home with these trendy, versatile wall shelves on Amazon

Varun Dhawan calls Karan Johar 'ghar-tode' on Koffee With Karan 8 after Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh fiasco

Popular Hairstyling Tools: Invest in these hair straighteners to get picture-perfect look

Meet India cricketer, acted in 3 flop films, worked with Madhuri, Sunny, played 3 World Cups, once destroyed Pakistan...

Elevate your style with these stylish earrings on Amazon under 400

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Transform your home with these trendy, versatile wall shelves on Amazon

Varun Dhawan calls Karan Johar 'ghar-tode' on Koffee With Karan 8 after Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh fiasco

Popular Hairstyling Tools: Invest in these hair straighteners to get picture-perfect look

8 Best IITs for JEE Mains 2023

Bowlers with maximum wickets in single edition of ODI World Cup

10 Tips to increase iron absorption in body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Varun Dhawan calls Karan Johar 'ghar-tode' on Koffee With Karan 8 after Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh fiasco

This young entrepreneur hosts Bollywood stars and cricketers at his expensive parties, is reportedly dating Nysa Devgan

Isha Ambani's outfit at her twin's birthday bash grabs attention, the maxi dress is priced at Rs...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This young entrepreneur hosts Bollywood stars and cricketers at his expensive parties, is reportedly dating Nysa Devgan

Here is everything you need to know about Nysa Devgan's rumoured boyfriend Vedant Mahajan, whose lavish parties have been attended by star kids and Indian cricketers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 01:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vedant Mahajan co-owns the event management company MVM Entertainment, along with his friends Manak Dhingra and Mohit Rawal. The 26-year-old entrepreneur hosts lavish and extravagant parties in multiple cities around the world including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and London under his company.

These parties are attended by several star kids including Nysa Devgan, Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ahan Shetty, and Mahikaa Rampal among others. Several Indian cricketers including Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and Shubman Gill have also been seen attending these parties. Vedant has himself posted photos with these celebrities on his Instagram.

When did Vedant began his business?

It all started when Vedant and his two friends organised New Year parties for their schoolmates at his terrace for three consecutive years from 2014 to 2016 as they found it difficult to get entry into the clubs. With more than 500 people in attendance, they were approached by Mumbai nightclubs and hotels to plan events for them.

In 2019, Vedant went to the University College of London to pursue Masters in Entrepreneurship and started hosting personalised events for South Asian students in the city. The Covid-19 pandemic halted his plans for a little while. After the pandemic, Vedant organised parties in nightclubs in London. Multiple celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Imran Khan, Divine, Tesher, Ritviz, Garry Sandhu, and Ramone Rochester have performed at the events hosted by him.

Vedant Mahajan is dating Nysa Devgan

Vedant Mahajan is reportedly dating Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan. Nysa's photos of partying with her friends in nightclubs across multiple cities often go viral on the internet. In all those pictures, two people are always visible: Vedant and her BFF Orha Awatramani aka Orry.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan in shock after Sanjay Gadhvi’s death, pay heartfelt tribute: ‘You will be missed'

5 nations seek International Criminal Court probe into war crimes in Palestinian territories

Ambanis throw a star-studded birthday bash for twins at Jio World Garden: Check themes, photos, videos

Rajasthan Congress like cricket team whose batters spent 5 years trying to run out each other: Modi

Alabama woman with rare double uterus expecting babies in both, deets inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE