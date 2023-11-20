This young entrepreneur hosts Bollywood stars and cricketers at his expensive parties, is reportedly dating Nysa Devgan

Here is everything you need to know about Nysa Devgan's rumoured boyfriend Vedant Mahajan, whose lavish parties have been attended by star kids and Indian cricketers.

Vedant Mahajan co-owns the event management company MVM Entertainment, along with his friends Manak Dhingra and Mohit Rawal. The 26-year-old entrepreneur hosts lavish and extravagant parties in multiple cities around the world including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and London under his company.

These parties are attended by several star kids including Nysa Devgan, Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ahan Shetty, and Mahikaa Rampal among others. Several Indian cricketers including Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and Shubman Gill have also been seen attending these parties. Vedant has himself posted photos with these celebrities on his Instagram.

When did Vedant began his business?

It all started when Vedant and his two friends organised New Year parties for their schoolmates at his terrace for three consecutive years from 2014 to 2016 as they found it difficult to get entry into the clubs. With more than 500 people in attendance, they were approached by Mumbai nightclubs and hotels to plan events for them.

In 2019, Vedant went to the University College of London to pursue Masters in Entrepreneurship and started hosting personalised events for South Asian students in the city. The Covid-19 pandemic halted his plans for a little while. After the pandemic, Vedant organised parties in nightclubs in London. Multiple celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Imran Khan, Divine, Tesher, Ritviz, Garry Sandhu, and Ramone Rochester have performed at the events hosted by him.

Vedant Mahajan is dating Nysa Devgan

Vedant Mahajan is reportedly dating Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan. Nysa's photos of partying with her friends in nightclubs across multiple cities often go viral on the internet. In all those pictures, two people are always visible: Vedant and her BFF Orha Awatramani aka Orry.