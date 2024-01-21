This Bollywood superstar rejected Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning blockbuster Jurassic Park, called Hollywood...

Many actors dream about making it big in Hollywood. But here's a Bollywood superstar, who rejected one of the path-breaking films, the 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park.

Cross-pollination of talents has become a common trend today. Actors across states and countries come together and work in pan-India films and even international projects. However, when an actor from India gets a Hollywood project, it becomes a great deal for the artiste. A Hollywood title in the filmography is like a feather on a hat for a Bollywood actor.

Many actors dream about leaping national boundaries and working in Hollywood, but here's an actress, a superstar who went on to reject a path-breaking Hollywood blockbuster. This Bollywood star was considered for Oscar-winner director, Steven Speilberg's Jurassic Park, but she rejected the offer.

The Bollywood star who rejected Jurassic Park was...

Sridevi. Yes, the late Bollywood superstar, the Hawa Hawai of Hindi cinema was considered for the 1993 action adventure, but she rejected the film. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sridevi admitted to rejecting Jurassic Park and revealed the reason behind her decision.

The actress made the revelation during the media interaction of her last film, Mom (2017). In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sridevi talked about rejecting Jurassic Park, and her co-star Akshaye Khanna asked her the reason. Sridevi replied to him, "Those days, doing Hollywood films was alien. Now it’s like a pride.”

About Sridevi

From the '80s to the '90s, Sridevi was among the top Bollywood actresses, and she featured in several blockbusters including Himmatwala, Sadma, Nagina, Mr India, Karma, Chandini, Chaalbaaz, Laadla, Gumrah, Khuda Gawah, and Judaai. In her illustrious career of 5 decades, Sridevi has been part of 92 Telugu films, 74 Tamil films, 72 Hindi films, 25 Malayalam films and 5 Kannada films. She also made her debut in television with Malini Iyer. The family comedy also marked her return to the screen after seven years.

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in the Jumeirah Emirates Tower in Dubai. She was found dead in her hotel room bathtub by her husband Boney Kapoor. While earlier her death was termed as a case of cardiac arrest, the cause of death was later determined as “accidental drowning”, which sparked a major mystery into her untimely demise.