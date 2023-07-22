This Bollywood star earned Rs 250 as his first salary, now charges up to Rs 70 crore per film

This Bollywood actor who now earns up to Rs 70 crore per film received Rs 250 as his first salary.

Many Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar today charge crores for doing a film. Some actors are charging over 100 crores for their fees, however, their first salaries were much less.

One such actor who is currently ruling the hearts of the audience with his performances, received Rs 250 as his first salary. He is one of the well-known stars in Bollywood and reportedly charges up to Rs 70 crore per film. He is none other than Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor once revealed in an interview that his first paycheque was Rs 250 and said, “My first paycheck was ₹250 that I got while assisting on Prem Granth. Like a good boy, I went to my mother’s room and I put it on her feet, she looked at it and started crying. It was one of the filmy moments that I performed.”

For the unversed, before making his Bollywood debut, Ranbir Kapoor used to work as an assistant director. He earned his first paycheque while assisting his father Rishi Kapoor in the 1996 film Prem Granth.

The actor recently impressed the audience with two blockbuster films, Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. According to reports, after the success of his two films, the actor has hiked his fees and charges up to Rs 70 crore per film.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandana and Bobby Deol among others in key roles and the gangster drama is scheduled to release on December 1.

