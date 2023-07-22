Headlines

This Bollywood star earned Rs 250 as his first salary, now charges up to Rs 70 crore per film

Asian Games: Delhi HC refuses to interfere with trials exemption to Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia

Watch: Mom-to-be Swara Bhasker flaunts baby bump, sets maternity fashion goals in new reel

Who is IAS Ranu Sahu, arrested by ED in Chhattisgarh's alleged coal levy scam?

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz gets into ugly argument with Elvish Yadav, calls him ‘dedh shana’ for this reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Bollywood star earned Rs 250 as his first salary, now charges up to Rs 70 crore per film

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Indian bowlers aim to assert dominance over West Indies

10 richest actors in Punjabi cinema

Super glamorous photos of Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan

Dry fruits that control cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

This Bollywood star earned Rs 250 as his first salary, now charges up to Rs 70 crore per film

Watch: Mom-to-be Swara Bhasker flaunts baby bump, sets maternity fashion goals in new reel

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Bollywood star earned Rs 250 as his first salary, now charges up to Rs 70 crore per film

This Bollywood actor who now earns up to Rs 70 crore per film received Rs 250 as his first salary.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 07:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar today charge crores for doing a film. Some actors are charging over 100 crores for their fees, however, their first salaries were much less. 

One such actor who is currently ruling the hearts of the audience with his performances, received Rs 250 as his first salary. He is one of the well-known stars in Bollywood and reportedly charges up to Rs 70 crore per film. He is none other than Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor once revealed in an interview that his first paycheque was Rs 250 and said, “My first paycheck was ₹250 that I got while assisting on Prem Granth. Like a good boy, I went to my mother’s room and I put it on her feet, she looked at it and started crying. It was one of the filmy moments that I performed.” 

For the unversed, before making his Bollywood debut, Ranbir Kapoor used to work as an assistant director. He earned his first paycheque while assisting his father Rishi Kapoor in the 1996 film Prem Granth.

The actor recently impressed the audience with two blockbuster films, Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. According to reports, after the success of his two films, the actor has hiked his fees and charges up to Rs 70 crore per film.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandana and Bobby Deol among others in key roles and the gangster drama is scheduled to release on December 1.

Read Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor watch Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer together at IMAX theatre

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What Is Kaizen, how it help overcome laziness and grow in your personal life?

Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni Konidela share emotional video of their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela's arrival: Watch

Defamation case: SC issues notice to Purnesh Modi, Gujarat govt on Rahul Gandhi's appeal against HC verdict

This star kid to make OTT debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 3: Report

Karnataka likely to hike milk prices by by this amount, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE