Ranbir Kapoor encounters intrusive fan invading privacy to click his photo, netizens say 'this is literal harassment'

Ranbir Kapoor is among the masses' favourite actors, but a few eager fans should understand when they should control their excitement and do not cross the limit of invading someone's privacy.

Actors love their fans, and Ranbir Kapoor is among the artistes who never disappoint his followers. He always poses with his fans and tries to keep them happy. However, there are moments when even fans should understand that an actor, a public figure, does have a private life and privacy.

On Friday evening, Ranbir encountered an eager fan, who crossed his boundary and turned from a fan into a creep. A young boy in his early 20s was riding his bike. He spotted Ranbir's car beside him, and he recognise the actor. Usually, a fan would wave at an actor in excitement, and would either ask for a photo or would let go of him. But this guy, who was not wearing a helmet, tried to click Kapoor's photos, without his consent. He continuously clicked photos, keeping his phone at Ranbir's car's window- so that he could get a clear vision. When Ranbir's car moved ahead, the eager guy followed him and started taking more photos. Then a staff member from Ranbir's car asked him to shoo away, and even one of the photographers scolded him. Then the boy left, riding his bike with one hand, and recording video of him with the other hand.

Watch the video

The video was uploaded by photographer Varinder Chawla, and the intrusive fan was slammed by the netizens. A netizen wrote, "This is literal harassment." Another netizen wrote, "This is why bodyguards beat up these guys." One of the netizens wrote, "Yaane itne trafic me he is without helmet riding his bike with camera in one hand n with other hand he is managing to ride his scooty..itni bhi kya aag lagi hai photo nikalane ki..and ek baar naa bol dia to itna kya zabardasti kar k pic lene ka...kuch log sach me ajeeb hote hai."

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The movie was originally scheduled for August 11 release. But the movie has now been postponed to December 1, 2023.