Ranbir Kapoor encounters intrusive fan invading privacy to click his photo, netizens say 'this is literal harassment'

Headlines

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Wimbledon Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha, Monsoon kills many in India, electric shock kills 10 during rath yatras & more | DNA News Wrap, June 29

Know Why Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Film OMG 2 Put On Hold By Censor Board

'He caught my hand...': Naveen-ul-Haq breaks silence on his ugly spat with RCB star Virat Kohli

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor encounters intrusive fan invading privacy to click his photo, netizens say 'this is literal harassment'

Ranbir Kapoor is among the masses' favourite actors, but a few eager fans should understand when they should control their excitement and do not cross the limit of invading someone's privacy.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actors love their fans, and Ranbir Kapoor is among the artistes who never disappoint his followers. He always poses with his fans and tries to keep them happy. However, there are moments when even fans should understand that an actor, a public figure, does have a private life and privacy.  

On Friday evening, Ranbir encountered an eager fan, who crossed his boundary and turned from a fan into a creep. A young boy in his early 20s was riding his bike. He spotted Ranbir's car beside him, and he recognise the actor. Usually, a fan would wave at an actor in excitement, and would either ask for a photo or would let go of him. But this guy, who was not wearing a helmet, tried to click Kapoor's photos, without his consent. He continuously clicked photos, keeping his phone at Ranbir's car's window- so that he could get a clear vision. When Ranbir's car moved ahead, the eager guy followed him and started taking more photos. Then a staff member from Ranbir's car asked him to shoo away, and even one of the photographers scolded him. Then the boy left, riding his bike with one hand, and recording video of him with the other hand. 

Watch the video

The video was uploaded by photographer Varinder Chawla, and the intrusive fan was slammed by the netizens. A netizen wrote, "This is literal harassment." Another netizen wrote, "This is why bodyguards beat up these guys." One of the netizens wrote, "Yaane itne trafic me he is without helmet riding his bike with camera in one hand n with other hand he is managing to ride his scooty..itni bhi kya aag lagi hai photo nikalane ki..and ek baar naa bol dia to itna kya zabardasti kar k pic lene ka...kuch log sach me ajeeb hote hai."

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The movie was originally scheduled for August 11 release. But the movie has now been postponed to December 1, 2023.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued

Delhi flood updates: Check latest traffic advisory for national capital; know routes to take and avoid

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court against Gujarat HC's refusal to stay conviction

Saira Banu feels Sagina was Dilip Kumar's 'most spell-binding and enthralling performance', shares her favourite scene

This IPS officer, social media star's fangirl once became headache for police

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE