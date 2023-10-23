This Bollywood star will be first woman to do Ravana Dahan at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila; it's not Deepika, Alia, Kareena

This Bollywood star will be the first woman to do Ravan Dahan at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila.

Every year, Dussehra is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm in Delhi. The famous Lav Kush Ramlila is held at the Red Fort. Usually, the Prime Minister does the Ravan Dahan, however, this year, a Bollywood actress will be burning the effigy at Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramlila.

The Bollywood star who is going to be the first woman to do Ravan Dahan at Delhi’s iconic Lav Kush Ramlila is not Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, or Kareena Kapoor Khan but Kangana Ranaut whose film is all set to release this week.

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared a video announcing that she will be participating in Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramlila on October 24 to perform Ravan Dahan. The actress captioned the video, “In the 50 years of history of the event, held

annually at the Red Fort, this will be the first time a woman will set the effigy of Ravana on fire Jai Shri Ram.”

This year Kangana is going to celebrate Dussehra in Delhi at Red Fort. The actress will be participating in the tradition of Ravan Dahan and will be the first woman to burn effigy at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela. Usually, this has been done by the Prime Minister of India but since he was busy this year with the election, the Lav Kush Ramlila committee has decided to invite women to mark the recently passed Women's Reservation Bill. While a whole lot of celebrities will be attending the grand event, Kangana has been chosen to do the Ranvan Dahan.

Meanwhile, the actress will be seen playing the role of an IAF Pilot in the movie Tejas. Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to be released in Theatres on October 27, 2023.