Headlines

This Bollywood star will be first woman to do Ravana Dahan at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila; it's not Deepika, Alia, Kareena

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 60% off on lighting

Amazon Great India Festival 2023: Enjoy discounts on curtains

Amazon Great Indian Festive Season 2023: Hurry and unlock amazing deals on fans

PCB dismisses reports of players rift amid Pakistan's substandard performance in World Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 60% off on lighting

Amazon Great India Festival 2023: Enjoy discounts on curtains

Amazon Great Indian Festive Season 2023: Hurry and unlock amazing deals on fans

Youngest bowlers to take a wicket in ODI World Cup

7 tips to reduce hair thinning

9 benefits of sunbathing in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

One Year Of Kohli's Masterclass: Relive The Moment When Virat Kohli Bashed Pakistan In Melbourne

Breaking news: Bishan Singh Bedi, former Indian captain and legendary spinner passes away

Israel-Hamas war: Who are the Bedouin Arabs supporting Israel against Hamas?

Vikas Bahl says he had constant self-doubt while making Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapath: 'I felt kyun ye panga le liya'

Nani 31 titled Saripodha Sanivaaram: Nani looks menacing in first glimpse video of Vivek Athreya’s film

Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vohra, Arun Mashetty call Bigg Boss 17's concept biased: ‘Now celebs like Kangana...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Bollywood star will be first woman to do Ravana Dahan at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila; it's not Deepika, Alia, Kareena

This Bollywood star will be the first woman to do Ravan Dahan at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 07:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Every year, Dussehra is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm in Delhi. The famous Lav Kush Ramlila is held at the Red Fort. Usually, the Prime Minister does the Ravan Dahan, however, this year, a Bollywood actress will be burning the effigy at Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramlila. 

The Bollywood star who is going to be the first woman to do Ravan Dahan at Delhi’s iconic Lav Kush Ramlila is not Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, or Kareena Kapoor Khan but Kangana Ranaut whose film is all set to release this week. 

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared a video announcing that she will be participating in Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramlila on October 24 to perform Ravan Dahan. The actress captioned the video, “In the 50 years of history of the event, held
annually at the Red Fort, this will be the first time a woman will set the effigy of Ravana on fire Jai Shri Ram.” 

This year Kangana is going to celebrate Dussehra in Delhi at Red Fort. The actress will be participating in the tradition of Ravan Dahan and will be the first woman to burn effigy at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela. Usually, this has been done by the Prime Minister of India but since he was busy this year with the election, the Lav Kush Ramlila committee has decided to invite women to mark the recently passed Women's Reservation Bill. While a whole lot of celebrities will be attending the grand event, Kangana has been chosen to do the Ranvan Dahan.

Meanwhile, the actress will be seen playing the role of an IAF Pilot in the movie Tejas. Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to be released in Theatres on October 27, 2023.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's attempts at being the next Sidharth Shukla expose his weak survival strategy | Opinion

Watch: Anil Kapoor returns as Mr India? Boney Kapoor shares 'work in progress' video, hints at sequel

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 60% off on lighting

World Cup 2023: Fifties from Pathum Nissanka, Samarawickrama guide Sri Lanka to 5-wicket win vs Netherlands

'I'll respond to this in english as...': Rahul Dravid on ICC's average pitch ratings for World Cup venues

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE