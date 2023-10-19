Headlines

Netflix raises subscription prices as it adds 9 million subscribers; check details

Israeli envoy to UN labels Hamas as 'terror organisation like no other', describes attack as larger than 9/11

Navratri 2023 Day 5: Significance of Maa Skanda Mata, colour, date, time, puja vidhi, mantra

IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: India to take on Bangladesh in 17th match of WC today; when, where and how to watch

Meet educator-turned-entrepreneur, who is running Rs 330 crore startup; not from IIT, IIM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Bigg Boss 17 contestant once led Vivek Agnihotri's bold film, posed semi-nude for poster, movie was panned for...

Netflix raises subscription prices as it adds 9 million subscribers; check details

Meet educator-turned-entrepreneur, who is running Rs 330 crore startup; not from IIT, IIM

Morning drinks to reduce gas, bloating and constipation

8 Superfoods that may lower cancer risk

7 Benefits of keeping monstera plant at home 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

This Bigg Boss 17 contestant once led Vivek Agnihotri's bold film, posed semi-nude for poster, movie was panned for...

Adhura actor Sahil Salathia reveals why he refused Bigg Boss 17: 'I don't think...'

Raj Kundra brutally trolled for repeating Neha Dhupia's 'Shah Rukh Khan or sex sells' quote, netizens say 'tu wapis ja'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Bigg Boss 17 contestant once led Vivek Agnihotri's bold film, posed semi-nude for poster, movie was panned for...

Years before Bigg Boss 17, this Bollywood actress, who belongs to a film family, made her debut in Bollywood with a bold romantic thriller.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 06:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 17th season of Bigg Boss premiered on Sunday, October 15, and the show has already started making headlines. Among the 17 contestants, an actress has gained strong popularity on social media for her sarcastic humour. Her camaraderie with Munnawar Faruqui is been widely discussed, and she is considered among the strong players in the house. 

The new favourite Bigg Boss 17 contestant is...

Mannara Chopra, cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra is among the most-discussed contestant from Bigg Boss 17. Right from her entry at the premiere night to her sarcastic take on Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar's relationship, to her sweet-sour bond with Munnawar Faruqui, Mannara has made noise for good reasons. 

Mannara's real name is...

Born in Ambala Cantonment, Haryana, Mannara was named Barbie Handa. Mannara did her schooling at Summer Fields School, New Delhi. Mannara is a BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) graduate, and she's also a fashion designer. 

Mannara started her Bollywood career with...

After studies, Mannara ventured into modelling and shot for various brand commercials. In 2014, Mannara started her film career with the Telugu film, Prema Geema Jantha Nai (2014). After this film, Mannara got her first Bollywood movie, Vivek Agnihotri's erotic thriller Zid (2014). In this movie, Mannara was paired opposite Karanvir Sharma, and the movie was produced by Annbhav Sinha, under his banner, Benaras Media Works. For the movie, Mannara posed semi-nude, and the first-look poster of Zid grabbed headlines instantly. 

Here's the poster

The sad fate of Mannara's Bollywood career

Zid was released in cinemas on November 28, 2014, with negative reviews from critics and audiences. The movie earned some harsh reviews. Rediff.com called the movie 'more idiotic than erotic'. As per Box Office India, Zid was made on a budget of Rs 10 crores, and its worldwide lifetime gross is 8.15 crores. After Zid's disappointing box office performance, Mannara returned to regional cinema and continued working in Tamil and Telugu films. 

When Vivek Agnihotri disowned Zid as his directorial

Though Vivek Agnihotri is given the director's credit, he reportedly disowned Zid as his film. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Vivek Agnihotri confirmed that he walked out from Zid. In an old interview on the portal, Vivek said that he was on board to direct a psychological thriller, but Anubhav asked him to make it into an erotic thriller. The portal quoted Vivek, "After I did one schedule, Anubhav printed some posters of the film. Later, he asked me to convert the film into an erotic thriller, something which I totally disagreed to do. After that, I had a word with him and eventually walked out of the film."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Israel-Hamas war: Biden 'outraged’ by Gaza hospital blast that killed over 500 people

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer, one of India's most popular IAS officers' husband; secured AIR...

Meet Mamta Yadav, DU student, Haryana village's 1st IAS officer, passed UPSC exam twice with AIR...

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Private Candidate registration for Class 10, 12 ends today at cbse.gov.in, check details

Adhura actor Sahil Salathia reveals why he refused Bigg Boss 17: 'I don't think...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE