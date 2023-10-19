This Bigg Boss 17 contestant once led Vivek Agnihotri's bold film, posed semi-nude for poster, movie was panned for...

Years before Bigg Boss 17, this Bollywood actress, who belongs to a film family, made her debut in Bollywood with a bold romantic thriller.

The 17th season of Bigg Boss premiered on Sunday, October 15, and the show has already started making headlines. Among the 17 contestants, an actress has gained strong popularity on social media for her sarcastic humour. Her camaraderie with Munnawar Faruqui is been widely discussed, and she is considered among the strong players in the house.

The new favourite Bigg Boss 17 contestant is...

Mannara Chopra, cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra is among the most-discussed contestant from Bigg Boss 17. Right from her entry at the premiere night to her sarcastic take on Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar's relationship, to her sweet-sour bond with Munnawar Faruqui, Mannara has made noise for good reasons.

Mannara's real name is...

Born in Ambala Cantonment, Haryana, Mannara was named Barbie Handa. Mannara did her schooling at Summer Fields School, New Delhi. Mannara is a BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) graduate, and she's also a fashion designer.

Mannara started her Bollywood career with...

After studies, Mannara ventured into modelling and shot for various brand commercials. In 2014, Mannara started her film career with the Telugu film, Prema Geema Jantha Nai (2014). After this film, Mannara got her first Bollywood movie, Vivek Agnihotri's erotic thriller Zid (2014). In this movie, Mannara was paired opposite Karanvir Sharma, and the movie was produced by Annbhav Sinha, under his banner, Benaras Media Works. For the movie, Mannara posed semi-nude, and the first-look poster of Zid grabbed headlines instantly.

Here's the poster

The sad fate of Mannara's Bollywood career

Zid was released in cinemas on November 28, 2014, with negative reviews from critics and audiences. The movie earned some harsh reviews. Rediff.com called the movie 'more idiotic than erotic'. As per Box Office India, Zid was made on a budget of Rs 10 crores, and its worldwide lifetime gross is 8.15 crores. After Zid's disappointing box office performance, Mannara returned to regional cinema and continued working in Tamil and Telugu films.

When Vivek Agnihotri disowned Zid as his directorial

Though Vivek Agnihotri is given the director's credit, he reportedly disowned Zid as his film. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Vivek Agnihotri confirmed that he walked out from Zid. In an old interview on the portal, Vivek said that he was on board to direct a psychological thriller, but Anubhav asked him to make it into an erotic thriller. The portal quoted Vivek, "After I did one schedule, Anubhav printed some posters of the film. Later, he asked me to convert the film into an erotic thriller, something which I totally disagreed to do. After that, I had a word with him and eventually walked out of the film."