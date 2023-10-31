This actress was rejected by Doordarshan, her debut Bollywood film was super flop, then she became…

Before making her Bollywood debut, Madhuri Dixit had worked in a show on Doordarshan and the name of this show was ‘Bombay Meri Hai’.

Born on May 15, 1967, Madhuri Dixit is without doubt one of the best actors in Indian cinema. Madhuri Dixit is known for acting skills and she is an incredible dancer. Madhuri Dixit was a superstar of her time and she was once India’s highest paid actress. Madhuri Dixit has ruled the film industry for years and now she ruling the hearts of her fans on TV. But not many people know that Madhuri Dixit started her Bollywood career with flop films and before making her Bollywood debut, Madhuri Dixit tried to make her career on TV but she had to face rejection there too.

Before making her Bollywood debut, Madhuri Dixit had worked in a show on Doordarshan. The name of this show was ‘Bombay Meri Hai’. The pilot episode of this show was shot in 1984 and it was shown to a panel of experts at Doordarshan. But after just one episode, Doordarshan decided not to telecast the show and the show was canned.

Doordarshan's argument was that the show lacks an impressive star cast. Madhuri Dixit was going to make her TV debut with this show which also featured Benjamin Gilani and Mazhar Khan. The director of the show was Anil Tejani.

Though Madhuri Dixit’s career failed to take off on TV, she got her first Bollywood break in the same year. Madhuri Dixit’s debut film was Abodh which flopped at the box-office. After Abodh, Madhuri started getting work in Bollywood and went on to work in several hit films, including Tezaab, Beta, Ram Lakhan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, etc.