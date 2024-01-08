Headlines

Meet man, whose personal struggles pushed him to start business, now owns Rs 125 crore company

Meet Patwari-turned-IPS officer, son of a camel-cart puller, who secured 12 government jobs in 6 years

Significance of BRICS expansion and what it means for India

‘Want to start from…:’ MS Dhoni’s old video goes viral amid Maldives row

This actress was once called ‘panauti’, kicked out of 13 films, later gave first Rs 100-crore women-led film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, whose personal struggles pushed him to start business, now owns Rs 125 crore company

Meet Patwari-turned-IPS officer, son of a camel-cart puller, who secured 12 government jobs in 6 years

Significance of BRICS expansion and what it means for India

Causes of Vitamin D deficiency

7 homemade drinks for weight loss

10 most followed south Indian actresses on Instagram

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

This actress was once called ‘panauti’, kicked out of 13 films, later gave first Rs 100-crore women-led film

Devara Part 1 first glimpse: Jr NTR turns sea red with bloodshed in Koratala Siva film, fans say ‘hail the tiger'

Javed Akhtar slams Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan for this reason; adds Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit didn't get...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actress was once called ‘panauti’, kicked out of 13 films, later gave first Rs 100-crore women-led film

This Bollywood actress, who gave the first Rs 100-crore women-led film was once tagged 'panauti' by the producers.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 05:50 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan started his career in television series and after impressing everyone on the small screen, he decided to rule the big screen and is now India's most successful actor. Another actress who started her journey with the popular television series Hum Paanch faced a lot of struggles but never gave up and then gave India's first Rs 100-crore women-led film. 

The actress we are talking about started her career at a young age and wooed the audience with her performances over the years. The actress was once kicked out of 13 films but is now one of the most bankable actresses in the industry. She is none other than Vidya Balan. 

Vidya Balan wanted to become an actress since she was a kid. She once revealed that it was Madhuri Dixit who inspired her to become an actress. She revealed that one day she saw Madhuri Dixit dancing to her iconic dance number Ek Do Teen from Tezaab, and she found her inspiration in Madhuri. The actress made her debut in Ektaa Kapoor's popular television sitcom Hum Paanch in 1995.

After this, while working in commercials, she got an offer for a south film. Vidya was offered to play female lead opposite Mohanlal in Chakram. Apart from this, she signed 12 more films. However, Chakram got shelved and reportedly the producers blamed Vidya for bringing "bad luck" to the project; and labelled her as 'panauti'. Soon, Vidya was kicked out of all the 13 films that broke her and she wasn't able to look at herself in the mirror. However, the actress got her breakthrough with a Bengali film Bhalo Theko in 2003 and received praise for her Bollywood debut, the drama Parineeta (2005).

The actress once recalled her struggles and said, "I was kicked out of 13 films. When one producer replaced me in a film, their behaviour with me was very bad. They made me feel so ugly that for six months, I could not gather the courage to look at myself in the mirror." 

After her Bollywood debut, the actress never looked back and gave a number of hits like Rajkumar Hirani's Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Mani Ratnam's Guru, Heyy Babyy, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa and more. After giving several hit films, the actress then went on to star in India's first Rs 100-crore women-led film, The Dirty Picture, and was later regarded as a pioneer in changing women's portrayals in Bollywood. She also won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her film The Dirty Picture.

The actress who was once tagged as 'bad luck' is now one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood who reportedly charges Rs 7 crore per film. She is married to Indian producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and enjoys a luxurious life with a reported net worth of Rs 149 crore. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Animal, Vanga slammed for calling Javed Akhtar's art 'false' over his criticism of film: 'Years before you were born...'

'Emotional reason': Nupur Shikhare reveals why he ran 8 km to reach wedding venue to marry Ira Khan

'India creates yet another landmark' says PM Modi as ISRO's Aditya-L1 reaches destination travelling 15 lakh kms

Budget 2024: 10 tax saving options other than Section 80C

'Courts have to be mindful...' Top 10 quotes from SC verdict on Bilkis Bano case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE