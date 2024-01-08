This 2023 hit beat Dangal, 3 Idiots to become highest-rated Indian film on IMDb; it's not Jawan, Dunki or Animal

This small-budgeted hit beat Dangal and 3 Idiots to become the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb.

Recently, IMDb released its list of top 250 highest-rated films and a recent hit that garnered praise from all over the world has beat Aamir Khan's blockbuster 3 Idiots and Dangal to become the highest-rated Indian film of all time and it's not Ranbir Kapoor's Animal or Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki and Jawan.

The film we are talking about is made by a celebrated Indian filmmaker and producer who has given a number of hits. The small-budgeted film that has achieved this milestone is none other than Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr-starrer 12th Fail which continues to win the hearts of the audience.

12th Fail has become the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb by securing a stellar rating of 9.2 out of 10. The biographical film has beaten Aamir Khan's Dangal (8.3) and 3 Idiots (8.4), Jai Bhim (8.7), Rocketry The Nambi Effect (8.7), 777 Charlie (8.8) and Nayakan (8.6) among others.

Not only this, the film also beat other Hollywood blockbusters including Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (8.6), Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (8.4), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (7.9), Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon (7.8), John Wick: Chapter 4 (7.7) and Gret Gerwig's hit, Barbie (6.9), starring Margot Robbie.

Made in Rs 20 crore, 12th Fail is based on the 2019 eponymous non-fiction book by Anurag Pathak about the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer. The film received a thunderous response from the audience and collected Rs 67 crore worldwide. Not only this, but even after its OTT release, the film continues to attract audiences to the theatre.

12th Fail is an inspiring story helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and apart from Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr, the film also stars Harish Khanna, Sanjay Bishnoi, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Anand Vijay, and Sukumar Tudu along with others in key roles. The film is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar