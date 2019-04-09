Things written about girlfriend Natasha Dalal on social media pinch Varun Dhawan, confesses he feels helpless at times

Bollywood superstar Varun Dhawan recently opened up about the online trolling that his girlfriend Natasha Dalal is subjected to on Arbaaz Khan's chat show 'Pinch'. During his interaction with Varun, the host of the show, Arbaaz Khan asked him, what is the one thing that pinches you on social media?"

To this, Varun shared, "Everyone knows I have a girlfriend and that I have been in love for a very long time with Natasha. So sometimes when people use that and make up stuff, then that I don't appreciate that and I feel like that is my thing and I think people should respect.”

"With social media you can't tell people where to draw the line. We can never say that," he added.

Recently, a female fan threatened to kill Natasha when Varun refused to meet her. Situation became so bad that a police complaint had to be filed against her.

Last year, when Varun appeared on 'Koffee with Karan', he opened up about his relationship with Natasha. He revealed he's dating Natasha Dalal, who is a designer. "I am dating her and we are a couple," he told Karan Johar and added: "I plan to marry her." This was the first time Varun confirmed he and Natasha are together.

Speculations were rife that Varun and Natasha are planning to tie the knot this year. However in a recent interview with Filmfare, Varun clarified, “It’s not going to happen this year. I’m not saying I won’t get married but it’s not this soon. If I’m doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Abhishek Varman's Kalank, which releases on April 17. Varun Dhawan also has Street Dancer - the third ABCD film - in the line-up.