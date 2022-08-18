The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri opens up on #BoycottBollywood trend, says 'aap kab tak...'

Vivek Agnihotri- Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri opened up on #BoycottBollywood and shared his view on the cancel culture that has taken the internet by storm. Recently the director graced an event, and there he was asked whether it's fair enough to boycott a film on the basis of its lead artist. The director didn't want to hog the limelight from the event, but he added that Bollywood needs to introspect.

Vivek stated that actors and other members of a film should be careful about audience sentiments, and they shouldn't be mocking them. "Boycott karna ek individual right hai. Hum feminist, adivasi, animal rights ki baat karte hai toh. So, I think boycotting anything is an individual right. But the thing is, yeh boycott ki situation aayi kyu?" Vivek asked and continued, "Aisa hi ki jaise koi toothpaste bechne wali company, colgate, for example, agar woh apne hi customers ka mazak udane lage, aur bole ki jo toothpaste use karte hai woh toh sab idiots hai. Toh aap kitne din tak woh toothpaste khareedenge? Toh yeh thoda introspect ki baat hai ki aaj kya kaaran hai ki yeh situation aayi hai."

Agnihotri further added that this isn't the first time a film is getting boycotted and explained it with a reference to his last blockbuster. "Boycott bahut filmon ka hota hai. (The) Kashmir Files ka poore Bollywood ne, critics ne, media ne, exhibitors ne, sab ne hi boycott kar diya tha. But if your film is honest... duniya ki koi takat usse rok nahi sakti."

Speaking about the cancel trend, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha had to face the heat of furious netizens. Some trade experts do believe that the boycott has put a major dent in the collections. Even Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan also faced a similar trend for some time. Ranbir Kapoor's last dud Shamshera was also bashed by netizens and #BoycottShamshera was trending before the release.



