Hrithik Roshan gets trolled for supporting Laal Singh Chaddha, netizens say '#BoycottVikramVedha'

After Aamir Khan faced the wrath of netizens with #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, Hrithik Roshan has now become the target of netizens. Last night, Roshan supported Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and shared his views about the film on social media. Since then, he is getting trolled, and netizens are warning him that he should step back, or else they will 'boycott' his upcoming release Vikram Vedha Hindi remake as well.

On Saturday, Hrithik reviewed Aamir's film by stating, "Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful.”

Here's his tweet

Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 13, 2022

As we mentioned earlier, netizens didn't like Hrithik's supporting Khan's film. The War actor started getting negative comments on his post, and they are not happy with him. A user wrote, "The “Plus and Minuses” are absolutely critical to we Hindus, whose religion has been abused by that bigot Amir Khan !! So either you come and support us Hindus or else we will boycott you as well." Another user stated, "People would've listened had you requested them rent and watch Mai Prem Ki Deewani Hun but not this one. Your promo tweet won't help LSC, but can jeopardize prospects of your upcoming south remake co-starring husband of "to mat dekho na hamari films, kisine force thode kiya hai".

Here are the furious reactions

A netizen added, "Here is the list of New and Latest Hrithik Roshan Upcoming Movies with dates... You know very well what to do next. Udta teer lene ke bhi apne maje hai bro @iHrithik." Another netizen added, "Vikram Vedha aarai hai na.... Udta teer lelia tune Hrithik.... Feel sorry for you." One of the user also stated, "Teri movie ka bi yahi hal hoga." Apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik will also be seen in actioner Fighter.