The Kashmir Files: Consul General of Israel apologises after Nadav Lapid calls Anupam Kher's film 'vulgar'

Credit: Anupam Kher/Instagram

After Nadav Lapid's remarks on Vivek Agnohorti’s film The Kashmir Files, the Counsel General of Israel, Kobbi Shoshani apologised to Anupam Kher personally after meeting him this afternoon.

The video of the same has been shared by The Kashmir Files director Anupam Kher on Instagram with the caption, “Thank you dearest @KobbiShoshani, Counsel General of #Israel in Mumbai for visiting my school @actorprepares. Our friendship is too strong to get affected by an individual’s vulgar remark at @iffi. But I really appreciate your gesture, generosity and kindness."



In the video, Anupam Kher is heard telling Kobbi, “My people would like to know why you have come. The last time you came, you praised The Kashmir Files.” Shoshani replied, “For me, the first thing to do in the morning was to give a call to my friend, Anupam and apologise on behalf of the government of Israel, about these stupid things that have been said last night.”

Thank you dearest @KobbiShoshani, Counsel General of #Israel in Mumbai for visiting my school @actorprepares. Our friendship is too strong to get affected by an individual’s vulgar remark at @iffi. But I really appreciate your gesture, generosity and kindness. pic.twitter.com/UI7ecm59FN — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 29, 2022

Earlier, in the day, As per The Times of India report, Kobbi stated, “When somebody opposes certain things, you discover how together the two countries are. The brilliant gesture by the consul general to come here proves that this is a relationship. And it is a relationship of pain because both the countries have suffered exodus and Holocaust, which is the truth.”

For the unversed, On Monday, at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022 (International Film Festival), Nadav Lapid while speaking on behalf of the jury, said, "All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for the artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable sharing open disfeelings with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion."

READ | The Kashmir Files actor Darshan Kumaar discloses he went into depression after playing Krishna Pandit

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri dropped a video and said, “Yesterday at IFFI, a jury member called The Kashmir Files a propaganda and a vulgar film. This is not a new thing for me, because these types of comments are being made by many terrorist organizations, urban naxals, and the people who want to divide India. But what surprises me the most is, that this narrative of dividing Kashmir from India by some terrorists was supported on stage at an event organized by the Government of India.”