'The Kashmir Files felt to us like a vulgar movie': IFFI 2022 jury head Nadav Lapid on Vivek Agnihotri's film

The Kashmir Files has been one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema this year as the hard-hitting political drama collected around Rs 340 crore at the box office worldwide. The film, featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi among others, received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics.

Based on the 1990s exodus of Hindus from the Kashmir valley, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial was screened at the 53rd International Film Festival of India, which was held in Goa from November 20 to November 28. At the event's closing ceremony, the jury chairperson Nadav Lapid (writer shared the jury's comments on the films screened at the annual festival.

Speaking on behalf of the jury, the Israeli writer and film director said at the closing ceremony, "All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for the artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival."

Apart from Nadav, the IFFI 2022 jury comprised the American film producer Jinko Gotoh, French documentary filmmaker Javier Angulo Barturen, French editor Pascale Chavance, and the National Award-winning Indian writer-director Sudipto Sen. Lapid was also among the jury of the International Critics’ Week section of the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.