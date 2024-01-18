Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer: Shahid Kapoor falls in love with robot Kriti, trains her to be perfect bahu

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's chemistry in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya impresses the audience.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's much-awaited film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljah Jiya is all set to hit the theatres this year. The makers of the film released a fun trailer of the movie leaving fans excited to see the chemistry between the new pair.

On Thursday, the makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released a fun trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's impossible love story. The trailer shows how Shahid falls in love with Kriti who is a robot and proposes to her for marriage. He then introduces her to his family and trains her to adapt to an Indian household, to become a perfect bahu. The trailer shows some fun moments, action, and lots of drama. Shahid and Kriti's chemistry in the trailer has become the talk of the town.

Netizens shared their views about the trailer and expressed their excitement for the movie in the comment section. One of the comments read, "This actually looks like a lot of fun, and thank god we’re getting something different from the regular formula at the moment!" Another wrote, "This looks like a refreshing film with an amazing cast." Another wrote, "Shahid's BACKKK with ROM-COM and DANCING IN BIG SCREEN!! Isse bada comeback and Khushi Kya hi ho sakta haiii!! This trailer looks fabbb!!! Jodi looks so pyaaraaa and promising! LOVING THE VIBE ALREADY!" Another wrote, "I sense something definitely extraordinary is on the way. It will be an amazing concept after a long time in Indian cinema. The chemistry of Shahid and Kriti is just fire."

Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It is a Maddock Films production which is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. Apart from Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra along with others in key roles, and is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 9.