Tejas OTT release: When, where to watch Kangana Ranaut-starrer aerial actioner

Headlined by Kangana Ranaut, the aerial actioner will start streaming on ZEE5 from January 5. The film has been one of the biggest box office flops this year.

Headlined by Kangana Ranaut in the titular role of the Indian Air Force officer Tejas Gill, the aerial actioner Tejas was released in the cinemas on October 27. The film is all set for its digital premiere as the OTT giant ZEE5 announced on Tuesday, December 26, that the film will start streaming on its platform from January 5 onwards.

Sharing her thoghts on the digital premiere of her film, Kangan Ranaut said in a statement to PTI, "With Tejas our aim was not only to entertain but also to shed light on the passion and sacrifices of the armed forces. Through this film, we hope to address the challenges faced by those in uniform and inspire a collective responsibility to honor and respect them. I hope audiences resonate with the powerful narrative and find inspiration in the incredible stories of our real-life heroes. Gear up for an exhilarating journey as Tejas takes flight on the digital stage."

Writer-director Sarvesh Mewara added, "Creating Tejas has been a labor of love, and I'm proud of my directorial debut. From the in-depth research to the meticulous craftsmanship, every aspect has been infused with passion. Kangana's performance is nothing short of perfection; she brings the character to life. Moreover, collaborating with the visionary Ronnie Screwvala has been a privilege, and together, we're excited to present Tejas on the global stage of ZEE5."

Tejas is one of the biggest box office flops this year. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 60 crore, the film collected just Rs 6.2 crore net in India in its entire theatrical run. The action-packed thriller also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair in key roles.



