Headlines

COVID-19 JN.1: Cases of new variant rises to 69 in India, highest from Karnataka

SliceTube: The Hot New YouTube Video Trimming App Taking the World of Creators by Storm

SocialKing.in: Dominating the 2023 Social Media Marketing Landscape

Logicmojo Data Science Course To Become Data Scientist in 2024

PM Modi's YouTube channel crosses 2 crore subscribers; highest among global leaders

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gautam Adani led Adani Group reveals new plan, to invest Rs 9350 crore in...

Tejas OTT release: When, where to watch Kangana Ranaut-starrer aerial actioner

‘Despite not seeing you, I…:'Shikhar Dhawan pens heartfelt note on son Zoravar’s birthday

8 reasons why you shouldn't eat momos everyday

6 Ayurvedic herbs for detoxification

10 best acting performances of 2023 ranked

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Tejas OTT release: When, where to watch Kangana Ranaut-starrer aerial actioner

Hansal Mehta slams trolls attacking him for praising Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: 'To respond with hate and disrespect...'

Not Munawar, Ankita, Anurag, but Anjali Arora names this contestant among top finalist of Bigg Boss 17

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Tejas OTT release: When, where to watch Kangana Ranaut-starrer aerial actioner

Headlined by Kangana Ranaut, the aerial actioner will start streaming on ZEE5 from January 5. The film has been one of the biggest box office flops this year.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

article-main
Tejas/File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Headlined by Kangana Ranaut in the titular role of the Indian Air Force officer Tejas Gill, the aerial actioner Tejas was released in the cinemas on October 27. The film is all set for its digital premiere as the OTT giant ZEE5 announced on Tuesday, December 26, that the film will start streaming on its platform from January 5 onwards.

Sharing her thoghts on the digital premiere of her film, Kangan Ranaut said in a statement to PTI, "With Tejas our aim was not only to entertain but also to shed light on the passion and sacrifices of the armed forces. Through this film, we hope to address the challenges faced by those in uniform and inspire a collective responsibility to honor and respect them. I hope audiences resonate with the powerful narrative and find inspiration in the incredible stories of our real-life heroes. Gear up for an exhilarating journey as Tejas takes flight on the digital stage."

Writer-director Sarvesh Mewara added, "Creating Tejas has been a labor of love, and I'm proud of my directorial debut. From the in-depth research to the meticulous craftsmanship, every aspect has been infused with passion. Kangana's performance is nothing short of perfection; she brings the character to life. Moreover, collaborating with the visionary Ronnie Screwvala has been a privilege, and together, we're excited to present Tejas on the global stage of ZEE5."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Tejas is one of the biggest box office flops this year. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 60 crore, the film collected just Rs 6.2 crore net in India in its entire theatrical run. The action-packed thriller also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair in key roles.

READ | Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas' shows cancelled after zero ticket sales, theatre owner says 'not a single...'

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Double-engine govt under leadership of PM Modi...': CM Mohan Yadav talks about expansion of Madhya Pradesh cabinet

Viral video: Man pours beer in glass at -64°C in South Pole, what happens next will shock you

At least 70 killed in Israeli airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza

Meet superstar who worked with Sharmila Tagore, was in love with Rekha, never found love, one mistake led to...

Manipur: Ammunition, war-like stores recovered during joint search operation in Noney district

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE